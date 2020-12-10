Baker sends police bill back to Legislature, asking for changes

“There’s a lot in here that I’m concerned about, OK? But I want to sign a bill,” Baker said in a Globe interview Thursday. “We desperately need an accountability system in Massachusetts. Too many times, especially in communities of color, people are treated badly by law enforcement and there is simply, too often, little or no consequences for any of the people who are involved.

Baker’s decision to neither sign nor veto the bill, but send it back to the Legislature with a variety of proposed amendments, clouds its future. The 129-page proposal divided Democrats in the Legislature and, in a rarity, emerged from the Massachusetts House without a veto-proof majority.

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday returned a sweeping police accountability bill to lawmakers, telling them he would not sign it if they don’t address a series of changes he’s seeking, including keeping oversight of how officers are trained within his administration.

“That said,” he added, “there are parts of this bill that were never around the conversation” of holding police accountable.

The bill passed by lawmakers would subject thousands of officers to licensing standards for the first time in state history and holds the potential to reshape law enforcement statewide.

It would create a new Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, a nine-member group that would serve as the state’s primary civil enforcement agency, with the power to certify officers, oversee investigations into officer misconduct, and revoke an officers’ license for a range of misconduct.

It also touches everything from school resource officers to putting new constraints on how law enforcement can use facial recognition. It would ban choke holds, set new limits on so-called no-knock warrants, and codify standards for use of force, among an array of other measures.

Baker left many of its details untouched, writing in a 13-page letter to lawmakers that “overall, I do believe this bill promotes improved police accountability.” But he asked lawmakers to strike out dozens of sections — including the one prohibiting any public agency from using facial recognition technology, except for the Registry of Motor Vehicles — and amend others.

Namely, he said “cannot accept” a proposal to move the state’s Municipal Police Training Committee, which currently develops and provides training for local police, from outside his administration and under the new Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, where six of the nine commissioners would be civilians with the power to approve training standards for officers.

“I do not accept the premise that civilians know best how to train police,” Baker wrote in his letter.

In a phone interview, Baker said keeping training under his administration’s umbrella is about “the executive branch of state government and municipalities and departments owning the obligation and responsibility of training their officers.”

Three seats on the new panel would be reserved for law enforcement. Both Baker and lawmakers have both described the 6-3 balance as a first-of-its-kind composition in the country for a police certification commission.

The proposed changes could extend what’s been a heated debate about how best to tighten accountability of Massachusetts law enforcement, an issue with which lawmakers had wrestled following months of demonstrations and calls from the state’s leading Black and Latino elected officials for action against police brutality and racism.

Baker did not explicitly say Thursday he would veto the bill, should it be returned to him without his proposed changes. But he said his proposals are intended to make sure it can be implemented, including promising to file a supplemental spending bill to fund what he said would be an “expensive proposition.”

(Baker said Thursday he didn’t have an exact number for what it would cost.)

“We don’t believe the amendments we put forth here change the direction or the vision or the accountability that was established by the Legislature,” he said. But, he said, pointing to one example, “I’m not going to sign something that is going to ban facial recognition.”

Under the bill, no public agency would be allowed to use the technology, other than the Registry of Motor Vehicles — which police could then request, in writing, to run a search in an emergency (such as a terrorist attack) or in order to execute a search warrant in cases of violent felonies.

Baker opposes it, writing to lawmakers that it “ignores the important role it can play in solving crime.”

Legislative leaders who hammered out the contours of a 129-page bill hailed it as a landmark moment and a fulfillment of their promise to, as House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo said, “ensure fairness and equality.” But it drew swift resistance from police unions, who bristled at the attempt to regulate police operations and called it a “radical, cruel swipe” at law enforcement.

The House passed the bill by a 91-67 margin, short of the 106 votes needed to solidify a veto-proof majority, and an unusual number of Democrats in both chambers broke ranks to join Republicans in voting against it. The Senate accepted the compromise bill, 28-12 — just one vote above the minimum needed to overcome a gubernatorial veto.

With the bill landing back in the Legislature, lawmakers can now consider additional amendments or send it back to Baker as is, without agreeing to his proposals. If legislators do that, Baker would then have to sign the bill, veto it, or let it become law without his signature.

The legislative session ends in early January.

Legislative leaders, who crafted its final details in four months of closed-door talks, described it as one of the most comprehensive bills in the country to pass in response to movement sparked by the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Massachusetts is currently one of just a handful of states without a so-called POST system to certify officers. The commission created under the bill could strip an officer’s license if he or she is convicted of a felony, “knowingly” files a police report with false information, or uses deadly excessive force, among other examples of misconduct.

But Democrats, Republicans, and police unions criticized several aspects of the bill. The Massachusetts Coalition of Police, largest law enforcement union in Massachusetts, warned it could spur unintended consequences and hamstring police.

For example, the union said choke holds should be banned, but said legislators should carve out an exemption for when an officer is “otherwise authorized to use deadly force to meet a threat to their life or the lives of others.”

Also rooted at the center of disagreement between lawmakers, unions, and reform advocates were competing proposals on reshaping the state’s qualified immunity law, the legal doctrine protecting police officers from certain civil misconduct lawsuits.

Legislative leaders ultimately adopted House-passed language, tying qualified immunity, in part, to the new licensing process, where officers would lose the personal legal protection in cases where their conduct results in decertification. The agreement also would create a commission to study further changes in the law.

The language did little to satisfy those who’ve sought to outright abolish qualified immunity for police, including US Representative Ayanna Pressley. And union officials and Republican lawmakers chafed at tinkering with it at all, arguing it could set a precedent for scaling back the protections for other public employees.

Baker, who had not publicly commented on the qualified immunity provision, said Thursday he has “concerns with it” but declined to detail them. He instead framed the issue as one not worth sparring over and potentially derailing the prospect of reaching an agreement with lawmakers.

“The point here is to get a bill back to our desk that we can sign,” he said, adding of the changes to qualified immunity: “This was important to the Legislature, obviously.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.