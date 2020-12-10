Boston officials to release timeline for returning to in-person school in early 2021, Walsh says

City officials will be continuing to analyze coronavirus cases, daily test rates, and weekly rates to determine when it is safe for more students to return to school in person, Walsh said.

“The health and well-being of our young people needs to continue to be our No. 1 focus,” he said at a press conference. “Health experts are clear about getting students back into school, particularly high-needs students is a top priority and should be a top priority.”

Boston officials plan to release a timeline in early 2021 for students to return to in-person school, though the dates will largely depend on the coronavirus case numbers in the city, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Thursday.

Advertisement

Walsh also spoke Thursday about the plan to reopen 28 more Boston Public Schools buildings on Monday, welcoming back about 1,700 more high-needs students for in-person learning. Only four schools are currently open for in-person learning, serving about 200 students altogether.

Students who have been invited to return to in-person learning on Monday are those with complex disabilities and students who are learning English with limited or interrupted formal education, a spokesman for the district said earlier this week.

“Those students include disabilities and language supports, which can only be met in person, and many of these families have been struggling to try and get services for their kids,” Walsh said. “This has been a challenging time for them.”

Walsh spoke Thursday about a variety of safety measures that the district has put into place to ensure the buildings are safe to reopen, including new air purifiers, personal protective equipment, and the testing of ventilations systems.

In addition to the educational needs of students, Walsh said, city officials hope to meet the mental health and social emotional development needs of children by bringing them back to school buildings.

Advertisement

“For many students, school is the only safety,” he said. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to bring students back as soon as we can do so.”

Naomi Martin of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.