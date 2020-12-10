The case of the disappearing sneakers

At 2:39 p.m. Nov. 16, Marblehead police received three calls about a disturbance involving tenants at an apartment building on Creesy Street. One caller reported that she was being accused of theft by another tenant. A second caller reported that she had been assaulted by the other tenant. The third call was from the management company at the property alerting police about the kerfuffle. Police responded and reported that the tenants had been arguing over a lost pair of sneakers. Police advised the tenants that if they wanted to file charges, they would need to go to Lynn District Court.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Advertisement

ICE CREAM WASN’T DOING IT FOR HIM

At 5:17 p.m. Oct. 11, police responded to a 911 call from someone who saw a man passed out behind the wheel of a van with an ice cream in his lap at Walgreens on Route 1 in Saugus. According to the log entry, the officers who responded to the call said the caller had good intentions, but (thankfully) there was no emergency: The man in the van was merely “tired from work.”

FIERY POLITICS

At 8:05 a.m. Nov. 26, Bridgewater police received a call from someone who was concerned about smoke that was coming out of a grill in a driveway. Police later tweeted that a cruiser was sent to the area, police located the grill, and they found out the reason for all the smoke: A Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign sign had somehow fallen into the grill and was burning. Police reported that the fire was extinguished.

Advertisement

PICKY PORCH THIEF

At 4:25 p.m. Nov. 27, Bridgewater police got a call from a resident who caught what appeared to be an attempted package theft on video — but this wasn’t a typical case. According to a tweet by police, a car stopped in the resident’s driveway, a woman got out, and she took a package from the porch. She returned to her car, opened the package, but then returned it to the front porch with all contents intact.

PEABODY PHONE SCAM

At 12:02 p.m. Nov. 19, Peabody police heard from a resident of Margin Street who said that someone identifying themselves as the “Social Security Police” called requesting personal information. The fraudulent call was noted in the log and an officer was going to follow up.

MUSICALLY INCLINED CANINE

At 8:50 a.m. Nov. 19, Wilmington police heard from an anonymous caller who was complaining about a dog howling on Deming Way Extension. According to the log entry, the animal control officer responded and reported that the “dog was howling to music,” but otherwise everything was fine.

MORE ANIMAL CALLS

At 5:01 p.m. Sept. 27, Bridgewater police received a call from a woman who said she was “stuck in her car due to groundhog by her door.”

At 8:45 a.m. Nov. 14, a man told Bridgewater police that four chickens that do not belong to him wandered onto his property.

At 7:56 a.m. Nov. 18, Beverly police received a complaint about “nuisance turkeys” in the roadway at the intersection of Bridge Street and Winthrop Avenue.

Advertisement

At 2:52 p.m. Nov. 18, a resident of Birch Hill Road in Stow told police that she saw three “plump chickens” in her yard. The animal control officer was notified.





































Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.