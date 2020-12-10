Family trees, paper clay, and small art

Visit the Concord Museum to celebrate the “25th annual Family Trees: A Celebration of Children’s Literature,” on view now through Jan. 3. Admire 28 fancifully decorated holiday trees and wreaths inspired by themes from children’s literature. Visit concordmuseum.org and click on “Family Trees” in order to access videos of all author and friend readings for the 28 Family Tree books — before or after your visit. You can also print out a complete Family Tree book list and guidebook. During this event, admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $6 for children ages 5-18. The museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except Dec. 24 and 25). Advanced registration and timed tickets must be purchased at concordmuseum.org . Admission includes the museum’s new April 19, 1775 galleries and the “Home: Paintings by Loring W. Coleman” exhibition.

Advertisement

Drive through the new Winter Lights in Medfield from Dec. 17 to 20 and revel in the nearly mile-long sprawl of light displays and decorations at the former Medfield State Hospital. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance by visiting EventBrite, and searching for “Winter Lights Display.” No visitors will be permitted without a ticket and no tickets will be available for sale on site. The event will run regardless of weather. All proceeds go to support nonprofit organizations Medfield TV and the Cultural Alliance of Medfield.

SOUTH

The Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton presents “Particle & Wave: PaperClay Illuminated,” a traveling international exhibition featuring 45 artists from across the globe who are redefining the potential of the ceramic arts. Curated by Peter Held, the exhibit provides historical information about the evolution of paper clay as an artistic medium and showcases the diversity of form and expression that exists in the global community of artists. The exhibition opens Dec. 19. Visit the museum, 455 Oak. St., Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A donation of $12 upon entry is suggested.

Advertisement

Join a session of mindful stress reduction during the holidays with Debbie Lyn Toomey, coordinator of the Tufts Medical Center’s Injury Prevention Program. The online Zoom event hosted by the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy streams live on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend the session, which teaches and empowers aging adults and those who care for them with skills and ideas that decrease falls and increase independence. You can also view the program live on the library’s YouTube or Facebook page. For more information, go to thomascranelibrary.org.

NORTH

The Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group has opened its 15th group exhibition, “Unexpected No. Fifteen.” The annual show features small works by the group’s artists and contributing members, including paintings, mixed media, graphics, sculpture, digital art, and photography. Works on view in the exhibition are no larger than 20 inches in any dimension. The exhibition runs until Dec. 31. Visit the gallery, 12 Main St., Thursday through Sunday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, go to rockportartassn.org.

Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com.



