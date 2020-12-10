Fighting serious illnesses, single mothers hope Globe Santa can help make Christmas merry

For half of the young girl’s life, her mother has battled cancer.

For a Boston mother and her 10-year-old daughter, the COVID-19 outbreak ranks a distant second among the challenges they’re facing.

Unfortunately, her condition has worsened and the two are bracing themselves for the latest round in this life-and-death battle.

“I fought it with the best of my abilities and with all the medical help and supports at Dana-Farber,” the single mother wrote in a letter to Globe Santa. “However, the cancer has now spread to my kidney and I am scheduled for yet another surgery in December.”

Despite the frightening medical news, her motherly instincts kicked in as soon as it was clear the operation could not wait – and that the timing would surely cast a pall over their Christmas plans.

“My daughter… has been so good, especially for a child of her age,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, I am not able to reward her this Christmas. I am hoping that you can help me show her how appreciated she is.”

Another single mother from a town on Boston’s South Shore finds herself – and her children – in a similarly painful situation.

“I have been diagnosed with an incurable disease which only gets worse with time,” she wrote to Globe Santa. “It is crippling, increasingly so.”

She savors every moment with her 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter, she said in her letter, but her condition has left her unable to earn a living and she can’t afford anything other than bare necessities.

“As my quality of life deteriorates, it is a mother’s prayer that my children’s lives do not,” she wrote. “I do not want my limitations to inhibit their childhood experiences, including Christmas memories with their mom.”

Like thousands of other parents, grandparents, and guardians in Massachusetts, she turned to Globe Santa so her children will have presents to open on Christmas morning.

And after what has been a very trying year for the family of three, they can celebrate a merry Christmas together rather than trudging through a dreary holiday.

“I need some help to make the Christmas memories good ones,” her letter concluded.

