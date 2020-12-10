Ice crashes through windshield of car in New Hampshire, injuring driver

The truck was traveling westbound on Route 102 when the ice and snow hit the Honda Accord that was traveling eastbound, according to a Facebook post by the Londonderry Police Department. The ice and snow shattered part of the Honda’s windshield and went into the vehicle and struck the driver, police wrote.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to Route 102 in the area of Young Road at 1:35 p.m. and found that the 22-year-old driver had suffered serious injuries to his face and eye, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said he had lacerations to his face and allegedly had glass lodged in his eye that will require surgery to remove.

Police said the box truck driver continued on Route 102 toward Hudson and was alerted by a witness who saw what had happened. The truck driver then returned to the scene of the accident and cooperated with police, according to the Facebook post.

Police said the once the investigation is complete the truck driver may potentially face a violation charge of negligent driving and/or a misdemeanor charge of vehicular assault. They are asking anyone who was in the area of Route 102 and Young Road around 1:30 p.m. and may have witnessed this incident to contact investigating Officer Daniel Perry at 603-432-1118.

Londonderry police posted photos of the Honda on Facebook and reminded the public about the importance of removing snow and ice from vehicles before taking to the road.

“With his family’s permission, the below photos, which are graphic in nature, are shared herein to show the significant dangers that NOT cleaning your vehicle off of ice and snow poses to not just property, but the serious potential of injury or death to other drivers and their passengers,” police wrote. “As we enter the winter and snow season, PLEASE CLEAN YOUR VEHICLES OF ICE AND SNOW!

