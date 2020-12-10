Man and woman found dead in Middleborough home, 21-year-old man arrested

A double homicide is under investigation in Middleborough, according to local law enforcement. A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings.
Police responded early Thursday to a home on Highland Avenue for a well-being check after one of the residents failed to arrive for work Thursday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. and discovered a man and a woman dead inside. Police said they were residents of the Highland Avenue home.
Shortly after discovering the bodies, police conducted “an uneventful and peaceful” search for 21-year-old Ryan True, also a resident of the address, and discovered him nearby, according to Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins. True was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of murder.
Advertisement
“This was not a random act of violence,” said Perkins. “There is no reason to fear further violence.”
Investigators said that True was related to the victims, but stopped short of sharing their connection and identities, citing the need to alert family members first.
“This is a tragic and horrifying situation in our beautiful little community and this doesn’t happen here very often, fortunately,” said Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.