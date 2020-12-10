Man and woman found dead in Middleborough home, 21-year-old man arrested

A double homicide is under investigation in Middleborough, according to local law enforcement. A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings.

Police responded early Thursday to a home on Highland Avenue for a well-being check after one of the residents failed to arrive for work Thursday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. and discovered a man and a woman dead inside. Police said they were residents of the Highland Avenue home.

Shortly after discovering the bodies, police conducted “an uneventful and peaceful” search for 21-year-old Ryan True, also a resident of the address, and discovered him nearby, according to Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins. True was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of murder.