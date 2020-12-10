Mass. reports 503 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 420 among school staff members

During the week that ended Dec. 9, there were 503 new coronavirus cases among students and 420 among school staff members reported to the state, according to education officials.

Thursday’s report — amounting to 923 new cases reported overall — is the highest number of new cases reported in a single week since the start of the academic year. State officials estimate that about 450,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 75,000 staff members are working in buildings.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single district, New Bedford Public Schools reported 42 cases among students and 23 among staff members, Fall River Public Schools reported 15 new cases among students and 18 among staff members, and Dracut Public Schools reported 13 cases among students and nine among staff members.