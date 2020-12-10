Mayor Walsh urges people to celebrate winter holidays only with their households

“This is usually the time for traditions, gathering with family and friends, office parties,” Walsh said during his regular news conference at City Hall. “I know many people will be really hoping for some normalcy right now. But this isn’t a normal year. This is not the time for us to start thinking about going back to normalcy. This holiday season has a very different look and has a very different feel.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday urged Boston residents to celebrate the fast-approaching winter holidays only with their immediate households, repeating a plea he had issued before Thanksgiving in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Caution remains paramount, he said.

“That means continuing to follow the public health precautions, limiting gatherings to only people who are in your household,” Walsh said.

For the week ending Dec. 3, the city averaged 408 positive COVID-19 tests a day, a figure that excludes college-related testing, according to the mayor. The current community positive rate for Boston, said Walsh, is 6.9 percent up from 4 percent the previous week.

“Our case numbers certainly are very concerning,” said Walsh.

East Boston, Dorchester, and Hyde Park are the hardest-hit Boston neighborhoods. The state’s recent rollback of its opening, said Walsh, did not affect Boston because the city had yet to advance past the Phase 3 Step 1 portion of the reopening.

Marty Martinez, Walsh’s health and human services chief said at the news conference that ICU capacity in the city is at about 90 percent, higher than it has been “for quite some time.”

“We don’t want to see it that high, we want to see it lower,” he said.

About 300 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the city, he said. By comparison, in April, at the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 patients in Boston numbered about 1,600.

“What we don’t want to see is our hospitals overburdened,” Walsh said, reiterating that a full-scale shutdown similar to the one in the springtime isn’t off the table if the pandemic worsens.

“If we feel we need to shut it down, we will shut it down,” Walsh said.

The mayor added that Boston had seen a “significant spike” in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations after Thanksgiving.

He said in other areas of the country hospitals have been “devastated by the spike from Thanksgiving. ... A big source of this transmission is coming from indoor private gatherings. This is something that we can all avoid, and the responsibility sits on all of our shoulders. So like we did before Thanksgiving, we’re urging everyone to celebrate with the people they live with. There should be no holiday parties, as hard as that sounds.”

Walsh acknowledged that sounds dire.

“I don’t want to sound like somebody that’s doom and gloom, but it really is important for us as we think about going into these winter months,” Walsh said. “We are strongly encouraging Boston residents not to travel. Travel increases the chance of getting COVID-19 and spreading COVID-19.”

Walsh’s warning against holiday travel was echoed by Martinez in a Thursday statement.

“We need everyone to stay vigilant and do their part to slow the spread of this virus,” Martinez said. “Making the difficult choices to be apart this year may mean that you can spend many more years with your loved ones.”

All told, confirmed cases in Boston during the pandemic have topped 31,000. There were seven COVID-19 related deaths in the city reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 947.

