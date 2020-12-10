North Attleborough Fire Department: Don’t be alarmed, that wasn’t a huge fire — they were just filming a movie

But it turned out the fire was a false alarm, a bit of Hollywood magic for an upcoming horror movie about holiday shopping.

Even Chris Coleman, the town’s fire chief, acknowledged it appeared pretty real, and could be seen for miles around. Almost immediately, 911 calls came rushing in.

From afar, it looked like an old department building in North Attleborough was ablaze Wednesday night, with glowing light and smoke billowing into the air.

“They are using a smoke machine and electronic light signs to make it look the building is on fire,” officials assured residents in a Facebook post. “This is all special effects and there is NO fire.”

The post, which has been shared more than 500 times, included three photos of the building from different angles, each showing a bright orange glow behind a screen of what looks like heavy, gray smoke.

Driving by, it would be easy to think a fire had broken out on the property, a former Babies “R” Us store close to Route 1.

“It does look like a real fire!!!!!,” one person replied to the post.

The department posted the alert after receiving an influx of calls from concerned residents. In just a short time, at least 20 people called 911 to report a fire, Coleman said.

“We put that post out there to one, let everyone know they’re filming a movie, and two, that there isn’t a fire and to curtail the amount of 911 calls coming in” because it can overwhelm the call center, he said.

Filming will be taking place at the building, which is beside a Target, into next week. Fire officials said they have been in contact with the production crew who “will notify us in the event of an emergency.”

Coleman said the fire department knew that crews would be filming there and using some type of smoke machine for the movie, but didn’t know a “light board” would be creating what looked like orange flames. After receiving a few calls, the department sent a truck out to the set as a precautionary measure, he said.

“We didn’t know to the extent of how realistic that light board was going to be. They did a good job. It was impressive coming up Route 1,” he said. “The fake smoke was kind of blowing across Route 1, it made it look like the building was on fire, it really did.”

Coleman said people did the right thing by reporting what appeared to be a large fire. After the department posted the notification on Facebook, the calls slowed down.

There was some speculation online about what movie was behind the artificial blaze. Recently, Netflix’s star-studded movie “Don’t Look Up” has filmed in and around the Boston area. But Coleman said he believes this movie is called “Black Friday!”

According to IMDB.com, “Black Friday!” is about a group of toy store employees who “must protect each other from a hoard of parasite infected shoppers” on the busiest shopping day of the year.

“It’s Thanksgiving, and the Black Friday shoppers are coming for deals, bargains, and blood!,” the tag line for the movie says.

Deadline.com reports that horror movie icon Bruce Campbell, of “Evil Dead” fame, and “Final Destination” star Devon Sawa are part of the cast.

There’s apparently more special effects in the works.

Starting next week, a fire detail will be on hand as the crew uses a “fire tube” on set. Coleman described it as “a long tube with holes in it.”

“They will use it with a propane tank,” he said.

Sounds pretty realistic.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.