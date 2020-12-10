Plagued by outages, Hull rents generators for emergency power

Local officials say Hull has had six town-wide electric outages so far in 2020 — compared with seven altogether in the previous six years — because of issues with National Grid’s power lines. Town Manager Philip Lemnios said officials worry that the pandemic would exacerbate problems if power failed again during the winter months.

The Hull Light Department has rented and installed five generators to provide emergency power this winter in case the electric feed from National Grid fails — an occurrence that has become increasingly common in this peninsula community.

The entire town of Hull lost power in early October when a tree fell on a power line in Hingham that brings electricity to Hull.

“During this period of Covid emergency, it is not feasible for the Town to operate a shelter and it is difficult for residents to find alternate shelter out of Town in the event of a failure,” Lemnios said in a letter posted on the Hull website.

Advertisement

“While this is not a permanent solution to the instability of the National Grid line, it will provide relief for this winter,” Lemnios said.

He estimated the cost of the generator rental at $850,000 and said the money would come from the Light Department’s emergency fund. The rental lasts from Dec. 1 through March 31, Lemnios said.

Hull has a municipal electric system, but the power comes from National Grid through lines owned and maintained by the large utility, and run to Hull through Weymouth and Hingham.

Lemnios blamed National Grid for recent power failures, saying its electrical lines to Hull “are old and fragile” and also need to be designed to be less susceptible to tree damage. He said that Hull is planning legal action to compel National Grid to replace the current lines with something “more robust and less susceptible to failure.”

In response, National Grid defended its system and said Hull’s power failure problems were caused by Mother Nature, not the utility.

Advertisement

“National Grid conducted a root cause analysis of the outages Hull has experienced this year and determined they were the result of wind and storm events, outside the control of National Grid, which caused trees to fall on the lines. Outages were not related to asset condition,” the company said in a statement. “We routinely inspect and patrol our transmission and distribution lines and we consider these lines to be reliable.

“At this time, we have no immediate plans to replace the lines based on their performance. We have been in discussions with the Town of Hull and are aware of the concerns that have been raised and are evaluating several additional options,” the statement said.

The statement also said that National Grid has invested more than $2 million over the past five years on improvements to the two lines providing service to Hull.

For his part, Lemnios has said that the town will continue to press National Grid to make its service to Hull more reliable.

“Hull’s ratepayers should not have to pay for something that is National Grid’s responsibility,” he wrote after an outage in October. “We will continue to press National Grid, a multibillion-dollar corporation, to perform responsibly on their obligations. This is a true David and Goliath fight, but in the end David won!”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.