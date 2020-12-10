Rhode Island will extend economic pause until Dec. 21 to contain COVID-19 spread

Raimondo said she’s confident the pause, which took effect Nov. 30, has helped the state get a handle on the virus, pointing to mobility data that shows residents aren’t traveling as often over the last two weeks.

The decision means gyms, casinos, and other indoor recreational facilities will remain closed until Dec. 21, and restaurants will continue to have extremely limited indoor seating for another week. Raimondo said the state will provide a $200 boost in unemployment benefits for another week, and businesses affected by the pause can apply for relief through the Division of Taxation.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Gina Raimondo said Thursday that she is extending Rhode Island’s economic pause for another week as she attempts to slow a COVID-19 spread that has made the state the nation’s new hotspot for the pandemic.

But the Department of Health reported another 948 new cases on Thursday, and 14 more fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,498 since March. There were 466 residents in the hospital, and the state has averaged 54 new hospitalizations a day since the beginning of the month.

“It’s getting scary,” Raimondo said during her weekly televised press conference on the virus.

Rhode Island has risen to the top of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily national tracker for average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in population, at 123.8. North Dakota and Indiana are the only other states averaging more than 100 new cases a day per 100,000 residents.

Even when the economy begins to reopen on Dec. 21, Raimondo said businesses will face other restrictions. Gyms and other indoor recreationally facilities will be limited to one person per 150 square feet, and indoor dining will be allowed at 50 percent capacity.

Raimondo once against accused school districts that are moving to remote learning for the rest of 2020 of “throwing in the towel,” on students, even as she faces pressures from teachers’ unions to halt in-person learning for the time being.

Cranston, Warwick, and East Providence are among the larger school districts that have announced plans to move to remote learning. LaSalle Academy, a private school attended by Raimondo’s daughter, also announced this week that it will move classes online until mid January.

“You’re letting the children down and I don’t see any reason for it,” Raimondo said.

Beginning in January, Raimondo said the state will offer on-site testing to every school district in Rhode Island, which will allow for all students to be tested. The idea is that if a student or adult falls ill, their close contacts can immediately be evaluated and tested.

Dr. Philip A. Chan, an infectious disease specialist affiliated with several Rhode Island hospitals, attended Thursday’s press conference, and laid out Rhode Island’s plan for administering a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved. He said the first round of vaccinations could come as soon as next week, and called the news “that bright light” people have been waiting for.

“That is incredibly exciting to me. If offered, I would be the first person at the door to get this,” he said.

State officials have said the the first doses will go to about 150,000 health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities, and adults with significant illnesses that make them vulnerable for infection.

“This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Chan said.





