Sinkhole in Ronan Park found to be caused by collapsed historic well

“As the city archaeologist, I’m on call for these types of events,” Bagley said Thursday. “Hopefully I’ve seen enough things by now to figure out what it was.”

On Sunday, the sinkhole in Ronan Park was reported to the police, who secured the area. Later that day, Boston’s archaeologist, Joe Bagley, got a call from city officials.

Four days after a mysterious sinkhole was discovered in a Dorchester park, city archeologists revealed Thursday that the hole formed after the ground collapsed above a cobblestone well built more than a century ago.

But when he arrived, Bagley wasn’t so sure. The sinkhole was about 4 feet wide – much wider than others he has seen – and more than a dozen feet deep.

“I got really nervous at first,” he said. “I went in not knowing exactly what it was.”

But Bagley’s initial instinct proved correct: The hole involved an old well. The 10 feet of dirt that had covered the well for years had given way after rainfall loosened the soil and drained into the well.

Looking into the hole are from left: City Archaeologist Joe Bagley, Project Archaeologist Lauryn Poe, Digital Archaeologist Nadia Kline, and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Ryan Woods. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

A stone or wooden cover on the well either broke or rotted, causing the sinkhole, Bagley said. Most people fill their wells to avoid such hazards, he said.

“It’s common sense,” he said.

After examining city records, Bagley discovered that the well dates back to the early 1800s.

The Massachusett people had inhabited the area before Thaddeus Mason Harris, the minister of the First Unitarian Church, bought the land in the late 1700s for a massive estate, Bagley found. In the early 1800s, a 10-acre portion of the property was sold to John F. Pierce, who was either a cabinet maker or piano maker.

In 1871, Mary L. Pierce bought one of the two houses built on the property. A widow, Pierce shared the home with another widow, Bagley said.

“In both [property] deeds, it says Mary L. Pierce had rights to use the well on the property,” Bagley said.

Bagley said the well was either built when John F. Pierce developed the property around 1818 or when Mary Pierce lived there more than 50 years later.

After overlaying historical maps of the area onto modern versions, Bagley said his team couldn’t determine whether the well was Mary Pierce’s or her neighbor’s, since it was on the edge of the property line.

Archaeologists overlayed old maps of the area onto new maps to determine whose property it was built on. Boston Archaeology (Custom credit)

While buried wells are “incredibly common” in the Boston area, it’s unusual for archaeologists to have the chance to study one, Bagley said.

“It’s extremely rare,” he said. “That’s a good thing, because this is not the best thing to happen in an open space.”

To get to the bottom of the hole, the archaeologists had to be creative, Bagley said. Using a paint roller, an iPhone with five LED lights taped to it, and a rope, the team lowered the phone into the hole and recorded video.

“It was a very high-tech thing,” Bagley quipped.

Because it poses a danger, the well will be filled in. The site was recorded as an official archaeological site but it won’t likely be given a marker.

“It’s just a well,” Bagley said.

The video taken inside the well may provide researchers with information about how wells were built at the time, he said. A similar well from the same time period was previously found in Beacon Hill, a “totally different community” compared to Dorchester’s rural farmlands.

“People don’t write about wells,” Bagley said. In years to come, the sinkhole may provide researchers “another piece of the puzzle on how wells are made and how to respond to them if [sinkholes] happen again.”

The sinkhole was secured by officers after being discovered on Sunday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

