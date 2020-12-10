Stow craftsman invents a revolutionary way to play chess

Fortunately for chess devotees, Jamaica Plain resident Jesse Shaw has launched a free app teaching a new way to play the game using the same 32 pieces and 64-square board.

With sales figures surging during the coronavirus pandemic, it can be as competitive to track down and purchase some board games as it is to actually play them.

Jesse Shaw, owner of JShaw Furniture Design in Stow, has launched the free Revolution Chess app on iOS and Android to offer chess players another way to play the game using the same 32 pieces and 64-square board.

Available from the Apple and Google Play stores, Revolution Chess melds traditional rules with a modern setup.

“The concept was born out of the question: ‘Why is the king so vulnerable that he can be put in checkmate in two moves?’ In medieval or modern times, the leader is never exposed like that,” reasoned Shaw, a master craftsman who owns JShaw Furniture Design in Stow.

In Revolution Chess, the king begins in the corner with his pieces extending in a triangular formation to provide maximum protection. Rather than placing pawns in the traditional role as sacrificial pieces on a linear path, they are given multidirectional freedom – moving either north or east – and allowed the possibility of becoming queens early in the game.

“That’s where the ‘revolution’ in the name comes from,” Shaw noted. “It’s a completely different way to choose your path of attack.”

The result, he said, is a faster and more challenging game that typically takes less than 20 minutes, as opposed to classic chess in which games of an hour or significantly longer are common. While players traditionally have 20 opening moves, Revolution Chess poses 27 options using the same game objectives and rules.

“If chess was Pac-Man, Revolution Chess would be Ms. Pac-Man,” joked Shaw. “Chess has become so formulaic, with kids studying moves on YouTube, that many games result in draws. With Revolution Chess, the action happens on the first move, not the 20th. There is no formula, so if you’re not sharp and don’t capitalize, you’ll fall behind.”

Shaw learned the game at age 6, when the first-grader took an after-school chess class in Brookline with a friend.

“The teacher played 20 of us at the same time, and I won a game,” said Shaw, recalling that his $1 prize felt as thrilling as $1 million. “I’m a very visual person, so the strategy always made sense to me. As I got older, I also appreciated how playing chess improves creativity and critical thinking, which helps with pretty much anything you want to do.”

Shaw, who competed in tournaments throughout high school and college, developed Revolution Chess while attending Green Mountain College in Vermont in 2003. He still remembers his excitement when the first person who learned his version said, “I don’t want to play normal chess. I want to play your chess.”

“That’s when I thought I had something,” Shaw recalled. “Then years later, I showed it to another friend, Han Tran. He did some research, found there isn’t a game like it, and encouraged me to put it out there.”

According to Shaw, the first Revolution Chess tournament took place in Odessa, Ukraine, in November 2019, attracting 40 players between 10 and 18 years old. With an estimated 605 million chess players worldwide, his goal is simply for beginners to learn both versions of the game and have the ability to decide which one to play.

“Chess is an international language,” he said, “so I hope Revolution Chess will become another way for kids all over the world to unite.”

To learn more, visit revolutionchess.org.

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.