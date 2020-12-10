There are $400 million reasons for a March special election in Rhode Island

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.
LEADING OFF
Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.
ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 68,299 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 1,232 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 7.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 24.9 percent. The state announced 14 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,484. There were 461 people in the hospital.
Ain’t no election like a March special election.
We forget this now because so much has happened over the last year, but when Governor Gina Raimondo unveiled her proposed budget nearly a year ago, she stressed the need for state voters to approve bond questions for affordable housing and pre-kindergarten facilities. Then she called for even more borrowing after the pandemic hit.
Those items never made it on to the November ballot, but Ed Fitzpatrick reports that a revised budget released Wednesday by House leadership includes $400 million in bond questions that voters will likely be asked to approve during a special election in March.
Here’s a look at what’s in the cards.
$107.3 million for higher education
This would include $57.3 million for the University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, $38 million for Rhode Island College’s Clarke Science Hall, and $12 million for renovations at Community College of Rhode Island campuses.
$74 million “green bond”
Beaches, parks, and campgrounds would get $33 million for upgrades; $15 million would go to clean drinking water; $7 million for municipal resiliency projects to address climate change; $6 million for Providence River dredging; $4 million for local recreation projects; $4 million for a park on former Interstate-195 land; $3 million for natural and working lands; and $2 million for the Woonasquatucket River Greenway.
$65 million for affordable housing
Housing advocates have been pushing for a sizable bond like this for years, and they believe the pandemic has made it even more necessary to offer affordable homes to residents.
$71.7 million for transportation projects
This would include $41.7 million to replace funds taken from the capital improvement projects for a supplemental budget in June.
$15 million for early childhood education
Before the pandemic, Raimondo vowed to expand Rhode Island’s free pre-kindergarten offerings. But that would require upgrades to existing classrooms across the state, and that’s why the state is proposing this bond.
$7 million for arts and culture
The arts have been hit as hard as anyone by COVID-19, and this proposal is designed to offer support. This would also include $1 million for preservation grants.
$60 million for commerce and infrastructure
This would include $40 million for industrial site development, and $20 million for Port of Davisville infrastructure at the Quonset Business Park.
THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND
⚓ My latest: More than a year into the state takeover of Providence schools, lawyers appear to be the winners. Read more.
⚓ Amanda Milkovits explains how Rhode Island plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more.
⚓ In an op-ed for the Globe, Mary Ann Sorrentino writes that Rhode Islanders are pleased to President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet selections. Read more.
⚓ Brown University graduate Jessica Meir has a chance to become the first woman to walk on the moon. Read more.
MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM
⚓ Health: The COVID-19 vaccine needs two doses several weeks apart to be most effective, but what happens if you only get one of them? Read more.
⚓ Business: Rhode Island and Massachusetts are among the states suing to attempt to break up Facebook. Read more.
⚓ Politics: Hunter Biden has disclosed that he is under federal investigation over “tax affairs.” Read more.
⚓ New Hampshire: James Pindell reports that the newly elected House speaker died unexpectedly. Read more.
WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY
Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.
⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.
⚓ Governor Raimondo is holding her weekly COVID-19 press conference at 1 p.m.
⚓ The state Board of Education meets virtually tonight at 5:30 p.m.
⚓ At 6:30 p.m., Ed Fitzpatrick is moderating an important virtual discussion about hate speech, hosted by the Providence Community Library.
Dan McGowan