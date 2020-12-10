There are $400 million reasons for a March special election in Rhode Island

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think we could all use a really nice blizzard (the snow, not the delicious treat from DQ) right about now. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 68,299 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 1,232 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 7.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 24.9 percent. The state announced 14 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,484. There were 461 people in the hospital.

Ain’t no election like a March special election.

We forget this now because so much has happened over the last year, but when Governor Gina Raimondo unveiled her proposed budget nearly a year ago, she stressed the need for state voters to approve bond questions for affordable housing and pre-kindergarten facilities. Then she called for even more borrowing after the pandemic hit.

Those items never made it on to the November ballot, but Ed Fitzpatrick reports that a revised budget released Wednesday by House leadership includes $400 million in bond questions that voters will likely be asked to approve during a special election in March.

Here’s a look at what’s in the cards.

$107.3 million for higher education

This would include $57.3 million for the University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, $38 million for Rhode Island College’s Clarke Science Hall, and $12 million for renovations at Community College of Rhode Island campuses.

$74 million “green bond”

Beaches, parks, and campgrounds would get $33 million for upgrades; $15 million would go to clean drinking water; $7 million for municipal resiliency projects to address climate change; $6 million for Providence River dredging; $4 million for local recreation projects; $4 million for a park on former Interstate-195 land; $3 million for natural and working lands; and $2 million for the Woonasquatucket River Greenway.

$65 million for affordable housing

Housing advocates have been pushing for a sizable bond like this for years, and they believe the pandemic has made it even more necessary to offer affordable homes to residents.

$71.7 million for transportation projects

This would include $41.7 million to replace funds taken from the capital improvement projects for a supplemental budget in June.

$15 million for early childhood education

Before the pandemic, Raimondo vowed to expand Rhode Island’s free pre-kindergarten offerings. But that would require upgrades to existing classrooms across the state, and that’s why the state is proposing this bond.

$7 million for arts and culture

The arts have been hit as hard as anyone by COVID-19, and this proposal is designed to offer support. This would also include $1 million for preservation grants.

$60 million for commerce and infrastructure

This would include $40 million for industrial site development, and $20 million for Port of Davisville infrastructure at the Quonset Business Park.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Brown University graduate Jessica Meir has a chance to become the first woman to walk on the moon. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

BIRTHDAYS:

⚓ Governor Raimondo is holding her weekly COVID-19 press conference at 1 p.m.

⚓ The state Board of Education meets virtually tonight at 5:30 p.m.

⚓ At 6:30 p.m., Ed Fitzpatrick is moderating an important virtual discussion about hate speech, hosted by the Providence Community Library.

