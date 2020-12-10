Time to get the genocide teaching bill over the line

For Tamar Hayrikyan, whose great-grandparents fled the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915, it was more than an academic exercise. The recent fighting between Armenians and Azerbaijanis , with the latter group being supported by Turkey, leaves Armenians feeling especially vulnerable again.

On Wednesday, the day the United Nations sets aside to remember the victims of genocide, a group of human rights organizations in Massachusetts held a webinar that featured speakers whose lives are testimony that the devastating effects of genocide long outlive its victims.

Mohamed Khalifa, now a teacher at Harvard University, came here from Sudan as a refugee 27 years ago, fleeing the genocide in Darfur. Nearly 500,000 were killed, nearly 3 million displaced, he said.

“No one has been brought to justice for the genocide yet,” he said. “The pain will remain in our soul until we all confront it.”

Liliane Pari Umuhoza, whose father was among many family members killed in the genocide in Rwanda, joined in from Kigali, noting that every genocide has had warning signs.

“The de-humanization, the name calling,” she said. “They called Jews rats. They called Tutsis cockroaches. We have to ask ourselves, are we doing enough in our power?”

Kati Preston, born in 1939 to a Hungarian Catholic mother and a Jewish father, lost more than 20 family members to the gas chambers of Auschwitz. Her mother’s friend hid her from the Nazis. Preston lives in New Hampshire and was instrumental in getting that state to enact a law this year mandating the teaching of genocide in middle and high schools.

Preston testified on Beacon Hill last year in support of a bill that would do the same in Massachusetts. A Senate version of the bill passed unanimously in July. But the House has yet to vote on it, and if it does not by the end of the year, it will have to wait until at least the next session in 2021.

“We were very proud to be able to pass this law in New Hampshire,” Preston said. “The only thing that works is education. When people don’t know the other, they fear the other, they hate the other and they want to kill the other. Young people are more open, more able to understand the equality of all people. I believe this generation will save the world.”

A recent survey found that two-thirds of millennials and Gen Z adults don’t know that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. Presumably they know even less about what was done to Native Americans, the Armenians, or of the Holodomor in Ukraine, the Pontic Greek genocide, and the post-Holocaust genocides in Bosnia, Cambodia, Rwanda and Sudan.

That shocking ignorance was the impetus behind the movement to make the teaching of genocide mandatory. While the New Hampshire law is already being implemented, Massachusetts has proven a harder slog. The pandemic and police reform bill have taken precedence.

Robert Trestan, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, which along with the Armenian National Committee, has led a coalition advocating for the law, said that unlike New Hampshire, the Massachusetts bill does not mandate teaching a genocide curriculum. Instead, it would create a public-private fund that allows school systems to access funding for such teaching, and creates incentives to do so.

“It’s not quite a mandate, but it’s a fair compromise that works for Massachusetts,” Trestan said.

Senator Michael Rodrigues, a Democrat from Fall River, shepherded the Senate version through, and believes the House will eventually pass it.

“I think it will morph into a permanent part of every student’s curriculum,” said Rodrigues.

Luis Moreno-Ocampo, the first chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, joined in Wednesday’s webinar, and seemed to direct his comments to a class of students from Groton-Dunstable Regional High School who were watching.

“My generation will not stop this problem,” he said. “The next generation will.”

The Massachusetts House will be doing that generation a favor by voting on this bill, by doing the right thing now.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist.