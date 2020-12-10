‘We’re bleeding out.’ Here’s what restaurant owners are saying about the new restrictions in Mass.

The new guidelines , effective Sunday, impose a 90-minute limit on sit-down dining and a maximum of six people per table, down from 10. Customers must also wear masks at all times except when they are actively eating or drinking — a change from prior rules that allowed diners to be unmasked while seated. In addition, Baker encouraged patrons to only dine with members of their household to reduce the transmission of the virus.

After Governor Charlie Baker announced a new series of statewide COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, restaurants are grappling with how to balance public safety with their financial viability nine months into a pandemic.

Since the restrictions do not ban indoor dining, several restaurant owners told the Globe that Baker’s orders will have little effect on the way they operate. They’re already sanitizing, social distancing, and seating a fraction of patrons their restaurants normally accommodate. But many worry the announcement will dissuade people from dining out at a time when restaurants need it most.

“Whenever there’s a rollback, it just makes people fearful,” Pammy’s owner Pam Willis said. “It’s nobody’s fault, but it definitely has a negative effect on people going out to dine.”

“That said, we’re just rolling with the punches now,” her husband, Chris, added. “We’re numb to it.”

Some owners said they appreciate the administration’s focus on the well-being of the community. Stricter guidelines may be the right move, many said, as coronavirus case counts and deaths climb.

A former healthcare worker, Tres Gatos owner David Doyle said he is willing to do what he can to preserve public health — though he realizes that comes at the industry’s expense.

“There is a strong argument for limiting indoor dining through the holidays,” said Doyle, who also operates Casa Verde and Little Dipper in Jamaica Plain. “But I also feel that a lot of places would have an easier time accepting these restrictions if they had more financial support.”

Tony Maws of Craigie On Main in Cambridge agreed. He said the industry is in desperate need of state and federal aid that would allow restaurants to close while staying afloat and paying their employees.

“I’m not asking for a limit on restrictions,” Maws said, “but the state has to look after us. The bottom line is that the governor and the state are asking so much of restaurants yet again when they have done nothing to help.”

More than a fifth of the state’s restaurants have shuttered since March, according to the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

“They’re not just kicking restaurants when they’re down,” Maws added. “We’re bleeding out. And they’re not doing anything to help resuscitate the business, they’re just watching them die...I am really tired of hearing my friend’s voices on phone calls telling me how devastated they are that they have to close their doors.”

Pam Willis argued that keeping indoor dining open is a good move for the community, who would otherwise find less safe ways to be together.

“If you shut it down, people will still celebrate,” she said. “At least restaurants are like chaperones, making sure things are sanitary.”

Others expressed frustration with ever-evolving guidelines and “half-measures” they say burden restaurants but do little to curb the virus. Restaurants have abided by a stringent set of limitations since reopening in June that control what they can serve and when. (Baker announced in early November that restaurants and some other businesses must close their doors by 9:30 p.m. though take-out service can run later.)

Will Gilson, who operates Puritan & Company, Lexington, and Cafe Beatrice, said he wishes Baker would shut down entirely if that meant the pandemic would subside sooner.

“It feels like there’s no real direction,” he said. “It’s like death by a thousand cuts. Choose a side: either you’re shutting it down or you’re not.”

Gilson also took issue with how the 90-minute limit will impact patrons who see restaurants as their only avenue to social interaction right now. “The thing that is hardest is telling people they have to leave,” he said. “Some people we are actively serving are neighborhood folks who want to go out, talk to people during all of this.”

Doyle said parts of Baker’s advice will be difficult to enforce. Restaurants cannot control whether customers are members of the same household, he explained, and mask rules only work effectively if enforced.

“I’d file as an idea that certainly makes a lot of sense,” said Doyle. “But who is responsible for policing that? The staff?”

Regardless, all restaurants reached for this story said they will persist through the pandemic as best as they can, whichever guidelines are in place. And with a vaccine on the horizon, there is some hope.

“It’s been so long since things were ‘normal’ that even when there is a vaccine, there will be a hesitation,” Chris Willis of Pammy’s said. “Until then, indoor dining is what’s saving us from having to lay everyone off. That’s the priority.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.