Woman, 3 others indicted for fatal stabbing in Quincy

Police responded to the parking lot after 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 for a report of the stabbing, according to previous reporting. Nohmy was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died.

Alyssa Dellamano had previously been arraigned in Quincy District Court on a charge of murder. She pleaded not guilty. The indictment moves the case to the Superior Court.

A woman from Quincy was indicted Wednesday by a Norfolk County grand jury for the fatal September stabbing of 24-year-old Cameron Nohmy in a Quincy liquor store parking lot, officials said.

The grand jury also indicted three others on charges connected to the murder, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Samantha Perrier of Dedham was charged with two counts of misleading investigators, the statement said. She pleaded not guilty to one count when she was arraigned in Quincy District Court in September, and the grand jury added a second count.

Alicia Jordan, 35, of Brockton, and Jeffrey Jordan, 32, of Rockland, who are married, were both indicted on one count of accessory after the fact, the statement said.

Jeffrey Jordan was already in default on an unrelated court case, and an indictment warrant was sought on the accessory charge, the statement said. He was arrested Wednesday night at a home in Malden.

He is expected to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Thursday, and an arraignment date will be set for Alicia Jordan, Perrier, and Dellamano “in the coming days,” the statement said.









