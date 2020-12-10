Biden to name Denis McDonough to head the VA, Susan Rice to run domestic policy council

“I don’t get it. I don’t understand the nomination,” said Joe Chenelly, executive director of American Veterans, an advocacy group known as AMVETS. “He’s not a veteran. What we really want to understand is Joe Biden’s thinking on this. There were some really good candidates out there. McDonough has no background in health care or experience running a big organization. He is not well-known in the veterans community.”

The choice of McDonough, who is not a veteran himself, caught veterans groups off guard. His name was not on a list circulated to Capitol Hill and veterans groups, who were led to believe the top contender was former congressman Patrick Murphy, Democrat of Pennsylvania, an Iraq War veteran.

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Denis McDonough, a former chief of staff to President Barack Obama, to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, and he has picked Susan E. Rice, Obama’s former national security adviser, to run the White House Domestic Policy Council.

His nomination, first reported by Politico, was later confirmed by Biden’s transition team.

McDonough was Obama’s chief of staff during his second term, but he previously served as deputy national security adviser and as chief of staff to the National Security Council. Biden viewed those roles as important in selecting McDonough to head VA, according to a source familiar with the selection, speaking on the condition of anonymity before the formal announcement.

In those roles, McDonough visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center regularly, and while on the National Security Council met with service members in Iraq and Afghanistan. McDonough’s wife, Kari, is president and cofounder of Vets’ Community Connections, which aims to help veterans and their families reintegrate into communities.

As for Rice, “with years of experience working at senior levels in the executive branch, Rice knows government inside and out and will carry through the President-elect’s vision of a newly empowered Domestic Policy Council and turbocharge the effort to build back better,” the Biden transition team said in a statement.

The position will put Rice in charge of coordinating the policymaking process for Biden’s domestic agenda. The council includes the president along with key members of the Cabinet — but does not require Senate confirmation.

The position is one that Rice sought, according to a person familiar with her thinking. Rice was vetted to be Biden’s vice president and many of his top allies believe she was a contender to be secretary of state. But a number of Republicans balked, making it clear that there would have been a fight over her confirmation.

Biden also plans to nominate Katherine Tai to be US trade representative, according to three people familiar with the decision.

Tai, who has been the chief trade counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee since 2017, is the lead adviser to the committee chairman and other Democrats on international trade issues.

Although she would be making an unusual jump to a Cabinet-level position, Tai is well regarded by both the moderate and liberal wings of the party and is backed by prominent lawmakers, including Senator Sherrod Brown, Democrat of Ohio. A group of 10 female House Democrats led by Representatives Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon and Judy Chu of California wrote to Biden last month backing Tai as “uniquely qualified” for the job.

106 House Republicans back Texas election suit

A majority of the House Republican conference has signed onto an amicus brief in a Texas lawsuit seeking unprecedented judicial intervention in disallowing the results from four key swing states that went for President-elect Joe Biden.

Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana, head of the conservative Republican Study Committee, spearheaded the effort to round up support on Capitol Hill. Johnson e-mailed all House Republicans on Wednesday to solicit signatures for the long-shot Texas case after President Trump called and requested he do so.

In all, 106 House Republicans signed onto the amicus brief. They include most of Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill but notably few members of House Republican leadership. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is the only GOP leader in the chamber to sign onto the brief.

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential race. Nonetheless, the signatories claim that the election “has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities.”

The signatories urged the court to “provide an objective review of these anomalies and to determine for the people if indeed the Constitution has been followed and the rule of law maintained.”

A handful of Republicans on Thursday spoke out against the effort. Among them was Representative Chip Roy of Texas, who said on Twitter that the case “represents a dangerous violation of federalism” and “sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states.”

“I cannot support an effort that will almost certainly fail on grounds of standing and is inconsistent with my beliefs about protecting Texas sovereignty from the meddling of other states,” Roy said.

The four states targeted by Texas in a last-chance appeal to the Supreme Court implored the justices Thursday to dismiss the effort to overturn the election results.

“The cascading series of compounding defects in Texas’s filings is only underscored by the surreal alternate reality that those filings attempt to construct,” wrote Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat. “Texas’s effort to get this court to pick the next president has no basis in law or fact. The court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated.”

Texas is seeking to sue Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia — all swing states Trump won in 2016 and Democrat Joe Biden carried in 2020 — to void the election results, which it said were tainted. Trump has encouraged the suit, calling it “the big one,” and seeking to intervene.

It is unknown when the justices will decide whether to accept the case, which seeks to take advantage of the allowance that suits between states may be filed directly at the Supreme Court. But the targeted states said any claims in the filings have already been examined by lower courts and dismissed.

Federal judge in Arizona blasts fraud claim

A federal judge in Arizona became the latest to eviscerate an election-fraud lawsuit brought by former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, rejecting her claim that voting machines had been infiltrated by foreign agents in cahoots with thousands of Democratic election workers.

US District Judge Diane Humetewa in Phoenix on Wednesday granted a dismissal request by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who argued Powell hadn’t provided any evidence that Dominion Voting Systems Inc. machines had been hacked by Iran and China. Humetewa agreed saying Powell’s vague claims about possible software flaws and the alleged involvement of the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez didn’t cut it.

“These concerns and stated vulnerabilities, however, do not sufficiently allege that any voting machine used in Arizona was in fact hacked or compromised in the 2020 General Election,” said Humetewa, a Barack Obama appointee. “Rather, what is present is a lengthy collection of phrases beginning with the words ‘could have, possibly, might,’ and ‘may have.’”

