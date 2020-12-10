FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside experts overwhelmingly recommended the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday clear a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use, setting the stage for the potential rollout of the first such vaccine in the United States to start within days.

After a day-long discussion of clinical trial data, the advisory committee voted 17-4, with one abstention, for emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, saying its benefits outweighed its risks in people 16 years old and older.