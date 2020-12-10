Mass. joins 22 other states, territories in court filing against Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn election

“Texas’s lawsuit is unconscionable,” Healey wrote in a Twitter thread posted Thursday, saying it belongs in the “trashbin of history.”

The court filing , signed by Healey and 22 other attorneys general, says the lawsuit will “upend state election systems nationwide, and invert core principles of federalism.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has joined attorneys general from more than 20 states and territories to oppose a Texas lawsuit that seeks to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November election.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Texas and its attorney general, Ken Paxton, calls for the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and scrub the combined 62 votes in the Electoral College, all of which went to Biden.

The lawsuit is supported by a majority of House Republicans, with 106 GOP lawmakers signing onto the case Thursday, claiming “unconstitutional irregularities” have “cast doubt” on the 2020 election. Seventeen Republican attorneys general are also backing the case, the latest in a line of failed bids to overturn the election in favor of President Donald Trump.

“Ken Paxton got tired of disenfranchising people in Texas so no he’s coming for voters in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin,” Healey wrote on Twitter.

The filing against Texas’s lawsuit was also signed by attorneys general in Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

“This frivolous lawsuit only erodes public confidence in our electoral system,” Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said in a statement.

Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have each filed responses asking the court to dismiss the Texas lawsuit. In Wisconsin’s filing, the state says Texas’s bid to nullify its election results “is devoid of a legal foundation or a factual basis.”

Pennsylvania, meanwhile, said Texas has now “added its voice to the cacophony of bogus claims.”

“Texas seeks to invalidate elections in four states for yielding results with which it disagrees,” says Pennsylvania’s filing, signed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Its request for this Court to ... anoint Texas’ preferred candidate for President is legally indefensible and is an afront [sic.] to principles of constitutional democracy.”

Georgia’s Republican attorney general, Christopher Carr, also filed a response, writing that Texas’s claims “violate the principles of federalism and separation of powers ... and would do more damage to legislative prerogatives than anything alleged in the proposed Complaint.”

Trump is now seeking to join the Texas lawsuit. A motion to intervene was filed with the court Wednesday, claiming “election officials in key swing states, for apparently partisan advantage, failed to conduct their state elections in compliance with state election law ...”

The president took to Twitter Thursday where he continued to claim, without evidence, that he won the election.

“The Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States,” he wrote.

