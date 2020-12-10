Mass. reports 5,130 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 41 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 41 to 10,963, the Department of Public Health reported.

The total number of cases during the pandemic rose to 264,454.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 5,130 Thursday, continuing an upward trend. The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 4,599.

The state is in the midst of an alarming second surge. Governor Charlie Baker this week announced new steps to curb the resurgence of the virus, and he and other officials have implored people to continue taking precautions against it, including wearing masks, staying a safe distance from others, and washing hands frequently.

The agency also said 63,362 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,607 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The public health department also reported that 97,353 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 9.27 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,201 people, bringing that total to 290,670.





State education officials reported 503 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 420 among school staff members — the highest number of new cases reported in a single week since the start of the academic year.

The state health department also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.7 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.75 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,458 to 1,498. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

