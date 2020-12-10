Watch want Trump is doing, not what he is saying. He knows he lost

This was followed by very active tweeting suggesting that the election results still needed to be certified and counted (or in some cases ballots thrown out) even though results have now been certified in all 50 states.

Listening to Trump even in recent days, it sounds like he still is fighting and believes he will win. Indeed, at a White House Hanukkah party Wednesday night Trump told the crowd that, “certain very important people, if they have wisdom and if they have courage, we are going to win this election.”

If you are asking yourself whether President Trump knows he lost reelection, you have two choices: you can listen to what he says or watch what he and those around him are doing.

Advertisement

Trump’s refusal to publicly concede he lost reelection has created an awkward situation for Republicans on Capitol Hill and caused infighting among the GOP from Arizona to Wisconsin to Texas to Georgia. In the case of Arizona, the state’s Republican governor and state Republican Party are in open war over the election, with each telling the other to shut up.

No doubt Trump may enjoy watching people demonstrate their loyalty. He may also really enjoy raising gobs of money from the supporters since the election with the premise it will fund election lawsuits when the fine print suggests the cash could be used for nearly anything.

However, if you cut out the noise — even as loud and undemocratic as it may be — and actually see what Trump and his allies are doing, it looks like a team that knows it is about to leave the White House.

Not only has Trump allowed for a transition to begin to take place, but he has actively been working to hamstring Biden once he takes office. In a flurry since Election Day, Trump has began to remove troops from Afghanistan, made it harder for the US to re-enter the nuclear agreement with Iran, and is on track to auction oil-drilling leases in Alaska.

Advertisement

In less grand terms, Trump has been busy with pardons and nominations to smaller government boards — busy as if his time in power was running out. While the pardons get more news coverage the items like naming political advisors Corey Lewandowski and David Bosse to the Defense Business Board or Kellyanne Conway to the Board of Visitors to the United States Air Force Academy or his outgoing Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to the Kennedy Center board among about two dozen other appointments for loyalists.

This week, we also learned that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are making plans to leave Washington after just purchasing a new place in South Florida. (And a scroll through Ivanka’s Instagram account shows her family giving one last gaze at Washington landmarks.)

The dynamic of watching what Trump and team does versus what they say isn’t new.

But the mismatch will be easiest to see on Jan. 20, 2021.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.