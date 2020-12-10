In addition to improving his game, Jayson Tatum hoping to expand his role as a vocal leader

“Facilitating more, being more efficient, getting stronger, being even more of a defensive threat,” he said when asked of his 2020-21 goals. “I just want to continue to get better in every aspect.”

Tatum is the unquestioned focus on the Celtics for most opponents and he’s approaching a season where he is considered a Top 15 player in the NBA. Despite the brief offseason caused by the pandemic, Tatum said he plans to return as a more polished and versatile player.

Jayson Tatum is more than a week removed from signing a maximum contract extension and the responsibility of being a max player increase, especially since Tatum is considered a franchise cornerstone along with Jaylen Brown .

Tatum has led more by example as he has ascended but entering his fourth season, he is becoming one of the senior members on the team. Rookies such as Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard look to Tatum as an established veteran, an All-Star, so he said he will assess how he leads and become more of a vocal presence.

“Everybody leads in their own way, I’ve got to be a little more vocal,” he said. “Just as I continue to get older, the younger, newer guys coming into the league and come into the organization, I’m sort of a lead-by-example guy, show up every day early, stay late, extra shots, stay in the weight room. You know, do-my-job type of guy, but obviously I’ll be vocal when I need to be, seeing if I can help guys out.”

Back to the Garden

In this time of practice restrictions and COVID protocols, the Celtics were pleased to return to TD Garden to workout Thursday for a slice of normalcy. The Celtics will play a Dec. 18 preseason game at the Garden against the Brooklyn Nets before returning for their home opener on Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“We wanted to come back to the Garden today because we haven’t been in here since the Oklahoma City game [March 8],” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “And just walking back in here was nice. It was great to be back in here even without fans, and this change of scenery was nice to do something different. That was a real positive.”

Stevens said the club scrimmaged. “There was some good moments and some bad moments, but we’re getting there and we’re working towards that,” he said.

First impressions

Marcus Smart was asked about the most impressive newcomer so far in camp and he pointed to Pritchard, the rookie guard out of Oregon who was the 26th overall pick.

“I kind of had a feeling that he was going to stand out and I was looking forward to seeing what he has,” Smart said.

Pritchard has impressed more than Smart. What’s more, fellow rookie Nesmith has made a positive impression after the first few weeks. It’s uncertain whether either will be part of the rotation early in the season.

“I like those guys,” Tatum said. “They work hard. Aaron can really shoot and he’s really physically gifted, athleticism, strength-wise. Payton, obviously, he can shoot the ball really well. I mean he really knows how to play and he competes at a high level. I like that.”

Stevens had nothing but compliments for Pritchard, when told about Smart’s admiration.

“He’s tough. He knows how to play. He’s physical,” Stevens said. “He can shoot the ball and so I think he’s certainly had a good couple of days. What that means in the long run, big picture, there’s still a lot to sort out. I’m not surprised he’s stood out a lot to Marcus. He’s got a lot of courage. He’s got a lot of grit. That’s why he’s picked in the first round and that’s why he’s a good player.”

