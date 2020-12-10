Boston College football players decide against playing a bowl game

Still, the Eagles came to a decision as a team to opt out of a bowl game this year, and that decision was supported by athletic director Patrick Kraft and coach Jeff Hafley, according to a release from the athletic department.

But with COVID-19 looming over the college football season, the NCAA made provisions to allow every team to be bowl eligible this year.

Under normal circumstances, Boston College’s 6-5 season would have earned the Eagles a trip to their sixth bowl game in the last eight years.

“Our student-athletes have sacrificed so much since June to even make this season possible for BC and our fans, and now it is time for them to focus on finishing up the semester strong and going home to spend time with their families and loved ones,” Kraft said in the release. “Very few teams in the country handled playing in a pandemic better than our student-athletes have, and I thank them for all of their hard work and sacrifice to make it through the season. While the team has decided to conclude its season, we have the utmost respect for our ACC bowl partners and we look forward to participating in the postseason again in 2021.”

The Eagles reported to Chestnut Hill in June for voluntary workouts. Upon arrival, one player tested positive for COVID-19. From that point, the Eagles went nearly six months without another positive test. It wasn’t until their season finale against Virginia last week that the Eagles had another player test positive after being allowed to go home for Thanksgiving.

Containing COVID-19 within the program was considered the Eagles’ greatest achievement of the season, but they also established a foundation in Hafley’s first season with competitive showings against No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Notre Dame in the span of three weeks. Playing a schedule that included just one nonconference game, the Eagles won five games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents for the first time since 2009.

