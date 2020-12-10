Dave Dombrowski in ‘serious talks’ to join Phillies, according to report

The Philadelphia Phillies are in “serious talks” to hire former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski for the same position, according to The Athletic.

Dombrowski was hired by the Red Sox on Aug. 18, 2015, as the team was in the midst of finishing in last place in the American League three times in four years. He made a series of moves to help the Red Sox to three straight postseason appearances, including a run to the 2018 World Series championship.

But the team struggled in 2019 after several questionable decisions by Dombrowski, including not making any moves at the trade deadline, and he was fired on Sept. 8 with the team 17½ games behind the first-place Yankees.