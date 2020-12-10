Deluxe stadium for Rams, Chargers in Southern California is just so fine

Then the signage on the roof comes into view.

It looks like a spaceship docking station for Star Wars. A quick glance around and there’s no sign of the Millennium Falcon or Jedi warriors buzzing around, so that’s not it.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Moments after the captain makes his penultimate announcement — that familiar “beginning our final descent” missive — a ginormous complex appears, breaking up the monotony of Southern California city blocks.

SoFi Stadium.

It’s the newest NFL venue. A sprawling futuristic-looking compound so large it houses two franchises, the Rams, for whom it was originally planned, and the Chargers, who were invited up after leaving San Diego. They’re not being treated as some team crashing on a cousin’s couch, however. There’s plenty of room to stretch out.

Situated just yards from the former fabulous Forum where Magic Johnson’s Lakers hosted epic battles with Larry Bird’s Celtics, SoFi is a fitting neighbor to Showtime.

An indoor, outdoor marvel, it is the centerpiece of 300-acre gem that will be known as Hollywood Park upon its completion — the property was formerly home to a racetrack of the same name.

The site will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the BCS national championship game in 2023, and be a major venue for the 2028 Summer Olympics. It contains 260 luxury suites and 13,000 premium seats.

Initial price tag: $2 billion. Final cost: Estimates are now between $5-6 billion.

The view from above shows the enormity of SoFi Stadium. Jim McBride/Globe Staff (Custom credit)

Aside from the 70,000-seat stadium (capacity can swell by an additional 30,000 for concerts and other large events) the property includes a 2.5-acre public space plaza that contains a 6,000-seat performance center, pristine landscaping around a 25-acre park and a 5.5-acre lake.

There is still much work to be done before this mini-city can be completely incorporated but when all is said and done — likely years not months — there will be over 1.5 million square feet of retail, restaurant, and office space, 2,500 townhomes and apartments, and a hotel.

Using an NFL stadium as the centerpiece of a mixed-use development is not a novel idea — close to home there’s Patriot Place — but SoFi is uniquely Southern Cal.

According to HKS Architects, SoFi’s sweeping, wave-like-shaped façade is meant to mimic coastline. Additionally, the roof, which pulls the stadium, plaza, and smaller arena together, is coated in ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (aka a plastic coating) that helps deflect the omnipresent warm California sun as well as the rare southern California rainstorm.

The downside to the roof, which contains panels that can slide open like the sunroof in a car, is that it isn’t retractable, so the playing surface is artificial, a shame in a region conducive to growing and maintaining pristine grass year round.

As breathtaking as the outside visuals are, stepping inside SoFi is equally jaw dropping and eye-opening. Especially for football fans.

Imagine settling into a seat and being greeted by the NFL’s Red Zone broadcasting on a 70,000-square foot 4k multiscreen videoboard.

The largest ever created for a sports venue, the 120-yard monstrosity, which weighs 2.2 million pounds, hovers 122 feet above the field — even Jake Bailey couldn’t hit it with one of his moonball punts — and 70 feet below the roof and contains 260 speakers. Only the Jumbotron at Jerry’s World in Arlington, Texas, can compete, but SoFi’s gets the nod by a smidge.

The stadium is open at both ends, creating the illusion that it’s both an indoor and outdoor space — and provides views and ocean breezes. With only a handful games played so far, it’s too early to tell how those winds will affect field goal kickers or if there’s a more desirable end to kick toward.

The stadium’s grand opening was anything but as fans haven’t been allowed to fill the seats because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking in the Patriots-Chargers game in a virtually empty stadium from a virtually empty press box was akin to watching a virtual game. The plexiglass lined cubicles offer a sense of safety and isolation but also takes away from the excitement.

Key plays from the game — Gunner Olszewski’s punt return and Devin McCourty return of a blocked field goal — would normally have brought the crowd to its feet, the noise building to a crescendo as the players bolted to the end zone.

Following New England’s 45-0 victory, the SoFi Stadium crew jumped into action and showed more life than the Chargers had all day.

Southern Cal’s version of the bullgang started stripping away all evidence that the Chargers had played (or at least showed up) by eliminating all the team’s signage, including sweeping away the field logos.

Time was of the essence with the facility’s other denizens, the Rams, set to host the Patriots in just five short days.

