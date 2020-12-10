A look at how teams fared after their franchise quarterback left

We’re not going to include a few notable names on this list, namely Peyton Manning and the Colts, Joe Montana and the Niners, and Brett Favre and the Packers for a couple of reasons. One, the Colts willingly went down the drain as part of their campaign to tank for the No. 1 pick, an unorthodox transition that’s an outlier. And two, the Niners and Packers already had their succession plans in place, going to Steve Young and Aaron Rodgers. Those three situations have little in common with the Patriots and what they’ve gone through the last year-plus.

With three-quarters of the first year of the post-Tom Brady era done, the Patriots are 6-6. The 2020 season isn’t complete, but with 12 games in the books, how do they stack up against other teams who had to navigate the league in the year after their star quarterback departed? Here’s a look at six comparable situations and how things played out for each of those teams over the ensuing seasons.

Advertisement

John Elway (retired after the 1998 season): The first year after Elway, the 1999 Broncos finished 6-10, and in last place in the AFC West, starting 2-6 and never sniffing a playoff spot. In his second season in the league, Brian Griese took over for Elway, completing 58 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,032 yards and ending up with 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Bolstered by a strong running game — that Denver team finished with 2,311 rushing yards, third-best in the NFL — Griese and Denver would find success in 2000, going 11-5 and reaching the playoffs for the first time after Elway’s departure.

Brian Griese had the unenviable task of replacing John Elway. BILL JANSCHA

Dan Marino (retired after 1999 season): This one certainly jumps off the page — the 2000 Dolphins were a better team than the one Marino ended his career with. In 1999, Marino and Miami finished 9-7 and third in the AFC East before being crushed in the divisional round, 62-7. Jay Fiedler took over in 2000, and led Miami to an 11-5 mark, a division title, and another appearance in the divisional round. Fielder was helped by an elite defense that finished third in the league in points allowed per game (14.1). In the end, Fiedler ended up completing 57 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,402 yards, to go along with 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Advertisement

Terry Bradshaw (retired after playing one game in 1983): The first full season of the post-Bradshaw era was an impressive one for Pittsburgh, as the 1984 Steelers went 10-6, reaching the AFC title game with Mark Malone under center. Malone wasn’t statistically overwhelming — 54 percent completion rate, 2,137 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 17 interceptions — but he had an impressive supporting cast, highlighted by Hall of Famer John Stallworth (80 catches, 1,395 yards, 11 TDs) and Offensive Rookie of the Year Louis Lipps (45 catches, 860 yards, 9 TDs).

Steve Young (retired after playing three games in 1999): The 1999 Niners ended up 4-12, and after Young left for good following the season, Steve Mariucci and San Francisco turned to Jeff Garcia in 2000. Garcia had a good year for an otherwise bad team — the Niners started 2-8 and finished 6-10, while Garcia threw for 31 touchdowns and 4,278 yards and completed 63 percent of his passes. Garcia and the Niners would mesh in 2001, as San Francisco went 12-4 and reached the playoffs for the first time in the post-Young/Montana era.

Advertisement

Jeff Garcia spent five seasons with the 49ers after Steve Young retired, then signed with the Cleveland Browns after he was released following the 2003 season. Tony Gutierrez

Warren Moon (traded to Minnesota after the 1993 season): Moon, who played 10 seasons in Houston, led the 1993 Oilers to a 12-4 record and the AFC Central crown, but the 37-year-old was traded to Minnesota the following offseason. In their first year without Moon, the 1994 Oilers finished a miserable 2-14. They employed a trio of quarterbacks that season, but it was the immortal Billy Joe Tolliver who took the majority of snaps. He completed 50 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,287 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Houston was saved the following spring when it drafted Steve McNair, who eventually became an MVP and became the face of the franchise in advance of their eventual move to Tennessee.

Dan Fouts (retired after the 1987 season): The Chargers signal-caller wrapped up his 15-year Hall of Fame career, handing the reins to Malone and a collection of backups. Fouts spent the bulk of his career in San Diego working with head coach Don Coryell, who was fired midway through the 1986 season after a seven-game losing skid.) With second-year coach Al Saunders — the 1988 Chargers went 2-8 to start the season and finished 6-10. The franchise wouldn’t get back to .500 until 1992 when coach Bobby Ross and quarterback Stan Humphries helped lead them to an 11-5 record.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.