New Ben & Jerry’s flavor ‘Change the Whirled’ is inspired by Colin Kaepernick

Activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has teamed up with Vermont-based ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s to create a new flavor: Change the Whirled.

The creation is scheduled to hit shelves in early 2021, and features caramel with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls. Made with sunflower butter, the non-dairy flavor is vegan (as is Kaepernick). There’s a charitable component, too: a portion of the proceeds will go toward Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, whose mission is to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”