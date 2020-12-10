New Ben & Jerry’s flavor ‘Change the Whirled’ is inspired by Colin Kaepernick

Activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has teamed up with Vermont-based ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s to create a new flavor: Change the Whirled.
The creation is scheduled to hit shelves in early 2021, and features caramel with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls. Made with sunflower butter, the non-dairy flavor is vegan (as is Kaepernick). There’s a charitable component, too: a portion of the proceeds will go toward Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, whose mission is to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”
I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice!— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020
Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021!
100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK
“I’m honored to partner with Ben & Jerry’s on Change the Whirled,” Kaepernick shared in a press release. “Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free.”
Ben & Jerry’s, which was founded in Burlington, Vt., has long been active in racial and social justice issues, and has often debuted flavors, like 2018′s Pecan Resist, that shine a spotlight on issues.