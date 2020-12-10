Patriots come up empty, get run over by Rams in falling to 6-7

The loss dealt a severe blow to New England’s playoff chances, as nearly every scenario started with them running the table over the last month.

It was a nightmare performance from a team that just five days ago put together its best performance of the season on this same field.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Patriots California dream vacation came to a screeching halt Thursday night with a 24-3 loss to the Rams at cavernous SoFi Stadium.

The Patriots (6-7) head to their mini-bye week knowing they’ll have to win their remaining three games — starting with a date with the Dolphins in Miami Gardens — Dec. 20.

Cam Newton struggled mightily, completing 9 of 16 passes for 119 yards and absolute killer interception in the second quarter just moments after the Patriots committed a theft of their own and appeared poised to seize the momentum.

Newton was replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter after back-to-back three-and-outs.

The Rams (9-4) were not exactly dominating but were good enough. The scored touchdowns on their opening drive of each half, setting the tone with both.

The Rams let it be known right away that while they might wear similar colors to their housemates, they’re not the Chargers. Not by the longest shot.

Cam Akers, who recently ascended to the starting tailback spot, helped fuel a 75-yard march with his 35-yard run, and Goff capped by leaping in (just barely) from the 1-yard line for a quick 7-0 lead.

It was the first points allowed by the Patriots on the trip after blanking the Chargers, 45-0.

New England could not replicate its quick start from Sunday, going three-and-out in ugly fashion: a Damien Harris run for a yard, a completion to Harris for no yards, and a Newton incompletion on third down.

After a 59-yard punt by Jake Bailey, the Rams took over on their 23 and Goff moved his club 60 yards — though the Patriots defense started applying pressure. The drive stalled and Matt Gay’s 35-yard field goal made it 10-0 just 10 minutes into the game.

The Patriots next possession looked a lot like its first, ending with a Newton incompletion when Sebastian Joseph-Day batted it down at the line of scrimmage.

New England got the ball back quickly when Myles Bryant collected his first career interception by ripping the ball out of Robert Woods’s hands while simultaneously tackling the Rams receiver.

Bryant tumbled forward, popped up, and ran to the end zone for an apparent touchdown, though he was later ruled down by contact at the Los Angeles 32 after review.

It would end up being the first of several squandered opportunities for the New England defense.

Seconds later, Newton felt pressure off the edge from Leonard Floyd and hurried a sailed screen pass that linebacker Kenny Young snatched and returned 79 yards for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

The second squandered chance came on New England’s next march, which started at its own 40 thanks to Gay launching the kickoff out of bounds.

Sparked by nifty runs from Harris and Sony Michel and Newton’s 25-yard connection to Damiere Byrd, the visitors moved inside the 5-yard line, but Newton was dragged down for a loss of 2 yards on fourth down and it remained 17-0.

The defense, however, was keeping New England in it, again forcing a three-and-out and a 43-yard punt from Johnny Hekker (poor by his standards), putting the ball at the 32.

Newton again drove the Patriots deep into Los Angeles territory, with a 31-yard crosser to Jakobi Meyers and a 13-yard connection to N’Keal Harry.

They still weren’t able to punch it in, however, settling for Nick Folk’s 29-yard field goal to finally get on the board, cutting their deficit to 17-3, where it stayed until halftime.

The Patriots opened the second half with the ball and things started poorly when Michael Brockers blew by left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and dropped Newton for a 10-yard loss.

After a 30-yard sideline connection to Harry — perhaps the best catch of the young receiver’s career — and two nice Harris runs, Eluemunor got beat again, this time by Aaron Donald and Newton ended up on the seat of his pants and New England was forced to punt again.

The Rams then ended the game for all intents and purposes, embarking on a 16-play, 90-yard drive that ended with Goff’s 2-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp for a 24-10 lead.

As damaging as the points were, the time was equally punishing as Los Angeles milked nearly 10 minutes off the clock.

Another fruitless drive later, and the Patriots were forced to punt and were staring at three-touchdown deficit heading to the fourth quarter.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.