Countdown to Kickoff: Can Cam Newton and the Patriots keep rolling in Thursday night showdown against the Rams?

The Patriots face off against the Rams at 8:20 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. You can watch on Fox.

Going to be interesting to see how the Patriots operate at the tight end position tonight. New England activated Devin Asiasi and placed Ryan Izzo on IR earlier in the day, which could mean pairing Asiasi with Dalton Keene, with Jakob Johnson working in an H-back sort of role. Not saying we’re going to see a wholesale overhaul of the position and Asiasi is going to catch a bunch of passes. Just going to be intrigued to see how they’ll operate and who might get the bulk of the reps without Izzo (who has been TE1 by default this year) in the lineup.

Back to work - 6:30 p.m.

Our guy Jim McBride is on the scene on Los Angeles.

Pats’ fan rooting guide - 6:25 p.m.

The Patriots need to keep winning if they want a shot at the postseason, but they could also stand to benefit from help from other teams around the league. If you’re a New England fan, who should you root for this weekend? Here’s a look at some key games from a Patriots’ perspective (all games Sunday unless noted):

Broncos (4-8) at Panthers (4-8): Denver’s playoff chances are dimming, and a Carolina win over the Broncos would pretty much finish them off. Fewer distractions for New England to worry about, especially one like Denver that would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Patriots. Verdict: Panthers.

Texans (4-8) at Bears (5-7): Same goes for this one — the Texans are pretty much cooked. If you’re a New England fan, you want as few potential foes left alive as possible. Verdict: Bears..

Titans (8-4) at Jaguars (1-11): Not saying this is feasible, but New England could certainly benefit if Jacksonville found a way to knock off Tennessee. Verdict: Jaguars.

Chiefs (11-1) at Dolphins (8-4): It might go against every fiber of your football being, Patriots’ fans, but you need to pull for Kansas City here. If the Chiefs beats Miami and the Patriots find a way to beat the Rams Thursday night, New England will be just a game behind the Dolphins. Verdict: Chiefs.

Steelers (11-1) at Bills (9-3): Another case of strange bedfellows. The Patriots would benefit if Pittsburgh can travel to Buffalo and beat the Bills. If New England can beat the Rams, those two outcomes would represent a sizable step in making that final New England-Buffalo game in Foxborough a big one. Verdict: Steelers.

Colts (8-4) at Raiders (7-5): A toughie in that these are two teams slightly ahead of New England in the playoff race. Barring a tie, the best possible scenario for New England is for the Raiders to find a way to win and bring Indy back to the pack a bit — Vegas is so wildly inconsistent, we’d bet on a backslide over the final three games that would ultimately leave them out of the playoffs. Verdict: Raiders.

Ravens (7-5) at Browns (9-3): When it comes to this Monday might matchup, the Patriots would be best served if Cleveland can knock off Baltimore. Combined with a New England win, that would put the Patriots in the thick of the race for that last playoff spot. Verdict: Browns.

Welcome back to football, everyone! Tonight, we’ve got the Patriots and Rams in a Super Bowl LIII (and XXXVI) rematch, live from Southern California. New England (6-6), which has won four of its last five, will be looking to stay hot as it continues a playoff push. Los Angeles (8-4) will be angling for its fifth win in its last seven games while keeping pace in the NFC West. We’ll have everything you need to get ready for the 8:20 p.m. (EST) kickoff, including news from SoFi Stadium, inactive analysis, betting news, a look around the league at the other games this week that will impact the Patriots’ playoff chances, and much more. But first, it’s the pregame reading list:

Pregame reading list - 6:15 p.m.

Chad Finn: The Rams are a complete team, but the Patriots have been finding a way

Nicole Yang: With plenty of turnover, Bill Belichick, Sean McVay not looking closely at Super Bowl LIII to prep for Thursday’s matchup

Ben Volin: What’s changed for Sean McVay and the Rams since they lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl? Not much

Christopher Price: A look at how teams fared after their franchise quarterback left

Trevor Hass: What to know about the Rams, who have won 3 of 4 and lead the NFC West

Christopher Price: Taking a look at the AFC playoff picture entering Week 14

Jim McBride: Patriots make themselves at home with practice at UCLA; J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones back after injuries vs. Chargers

Hayden Bird: Cam Newton on being compared with ‘gunslinger’ quarterbacks, and why he can’t give an update on Julian Edelman

Christopher Price: How impressive have the Patriots’ special teamers been? Let us count the ways

Christopher Price: Sean McVay looking forward to return engagement against Bill Belichick and the Patriots

