Paul George signs extension with Clippers

Paul George signed a multiyear contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The six-time All-Star could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ESPN reported George’s contract was extended for an additional four years at $190 million, in addition to the $35.4 million guaranteed him for the 2020-21 season … The NBA reported that eight more players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total so far this season to 56. Of those, the first 48 tested positive in the league’s initial return-to-market testing phase that went from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. The next eight came from a batch of 541 players tested in the week that began Dec. 2. Preseason games across the NBA begin Friday and the regular season is scheduled to begin with two games on Dec. 22 … Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were fined $25,000 apiece because Irving has refused to speak to the media thus far during the preseason …The Dallas Mavericks released former Northeastern star J.J. Barea , turning loose the last piece of the franchise’s 2011 championship team to give the veteran guard a chance to continue his playing career … Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren has plantar fascitis in his right foot and will be listed as week to week. It’s the same injury that kept All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis from returning to action in the NBA’s bubble last August.

The Major League Soccer Players’ Association says nearly 20 percent of the league’s players tested positive for the coronavirus over the course of the season. MLS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the figure, which would mean about 150 players tested positive. The league’s protocols called for several tests to confirm cases. Some of the league’s players also tested positive only after international duty … A Women’s Nations League will be launched next year in North and Central America and the Caribbean that will serve as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, and the United States and Canada will have byes until the event’s first championship round in July 2022. CONCACAF said that the defending world champion United States and Canada will join six group winners in the final round. The teams will be split into two groups of four at a central location, and after a single round-robin each group winner will advance … Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title and later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country, died. at age 64.

Baseball

Eaton signs one-year deal with White Sox

Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract that guarantees $8 million. Eaton replaces Nomar Mazara, who struggled last season after being acquired from Texas … Infielder Nate Lowe was traded from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays to the Texas Rangers for minor league catcher and outfielder Heriberto Hernandez.

Schools react to positive tests

Positive tests for COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the college football schedule. Texas Tech closed its football facility after eight members of the staff joined coach Matt Wells among those with positive tests. The regular season-ending game between No. 23 Texas and Kansas, which had already been pushed back to Saturday because of positive tests within the Jayhawks’ program, has now been canceled due to an outbreak among the Longhorns. Washington continued to pause its football activities due to a rise in coronavirus cases, casting serious doubt over this weekend’s scheduled game against Oregon. Citing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing in the football program, West Virginia paused all football activities for the next seven days and will not host No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Miscellany

US Olympians can protest

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee heeded calls from American athletes by announcing that it won’t sanction them for raising their fists or kneeling on the medals stand at next year’s Tokyo Games and beyond. The decision is a response to a set of recommendations from a USOPC athlete group that seeks changes to the much-maligned Rule 50 of the IOC Olympic Charter, which prohibits inside-the-lines protests at the games … French golfer Victor Perez shot 5-under-par 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the season-ending World Tour Championship, with Tommy Fleetwood making the best start of the leading contenders for the Race to Dubai title on the European Tour … Alex Olmedo, who won the Wimbledon and Australian Championships singles titles in 1959 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, died Wednesday at 84 of brain cancer … Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has recovered from the coronavirus and will race at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend … The European figure skating championships were canceled for the first time in more than 70 years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The International Skating Union said it could not hold the competition, scheduled for Jan. 25-31 in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, “in view of the worsening worldwide COVID-19 pandemic situation and the consequent increasing risks for organizers and participants.”… The US figure skating pair of Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea, who won the national championship in 2016 and were bronze medalists at this year’s event, announced that they were ending their partnership …The track and field indoor world championships in China were postponed for the second straight year.

