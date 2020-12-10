Surging Bills give GM Brandon Beane four-year contract extension

Beane had one season left on his current deal, and is now under contract through 2025. His contract coincides with coach Sean McDermott , who signed to a four-year extension in August.

The Bills announced the signing, and a person familiar with the deal provided The Associated Press the length of Beane’s new contract. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release the terms of the extension.

The Buffalo Bills signed general manager Brandon Beane to a four-year contract extension Thursday, locking up the architect of a team in position to secure its third playoff berth in four years.

Advertisement

“Brandon is an outstanding leader, and he has brought a great level of stability through our organization,” Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement released by the team. “We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with Sean and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come.”

Beane and McDermott landed in Buffalo separately in 2017 after previously working together with the Carolina Panthers. McDermott spent six seasons as the Panthers defensive coordinator.

Beane broke in with the Panthers’ communication department in 1998 and gradually worked his way up the team’s ranks to be their assistant GM while also serving a stint as interim GM. He was hired by Buffalo in May 2017 after Doug Whaley was fired a day after the draft, and five months after McDermott was hired as coach.

Beane and McDermott have overseen a renaissance in Buffalo that continues this season, the Bills (9-3) are leading the AFC East and have a chance to win their first division title since 1995.

Buffalo made the playoffs in both of their first seasons to end a 17-year postseason drought that stood as the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports.

Advertisement

While McDermott placed his attention on building a winning culture, Beane focused on rebuilding what had been an over-priced and under-performing roster. Only two players — defensive end Jerry Hughes and long-snapper Reid Ferguson — remain on the team since before Beane and McDermott took over.

Sherman: Return to 49ers unlikely

Richard Sherman said it will likely take a “miracle” for him to return to the San Francisco 49ers next season because of the team’s tight salary cap situation. Sherman is in the final year of a three-year contract he negotiated by himself with the 49ers after being released by Seattle in 2018.

Sherman is earning nearly $14 million this season, but with the salary cap possibly dropping next season because of reduced revenues from the coronavirus, keeping Sherman will be difficult.

The Niners have about 40 players who aren’t under contract next season, including star left tackle Trent Williams. Linebacker Fred Warner also is in line for a lucrative extension, making it difficult for Sherman to be able to return.

“If there’s some miracle that happens, then sure there’s an opening,” Sherman said. “But there’s 40 free agents and they’ll probably have $30 million or less in cash. They got to bring back Trent who costs over $20 million. They have to pay Fred, who will cost $18 million-plus a year. Anybody who knows the situation understands that.”

Advertisement

Sherman had three interceptions and 11 passes defensed last season when he was a second-team All-Pro and helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl. This season, though, Sherman has been hampered by injuries.

Fitzgerald talks of COVID woes

Veteran Arizona receiver Larry Fitzgerald described fairly mild physical symptoms during his 13-day absence from the Cardinals after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

The mental aspect was much more taxing.

“The scariest part is nobody can really give you any answers,” Fitzgerald said. “You learn new information every single day. You feel symptoms and you ask, and nobody can really tell you it’s going to be better or this is how long it usually lasts. There’s no real answers. You’re mind kind of wanders, you’re sitting at home, watching TV, you see the cases and the deaths across the nation and all these things are running through your mind. Obviously, you worry.”

The 37-year-old Fitzgerald said there were “a couple days I didn’t feel great” and that he lost 9 pounds during quarantine because he didn’t have much of an appetite. He said he still doesn’t have much of a sense of taste or smell, but feels fortunate that he’s generally feeling much better and hopes to play on Sunday against the New York Giants.

He went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 26 and was activated Tuesday.

McCaffrey unlikely for Sunday

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice and coach Matt Rhule said “at this point I do not expect him to play” on Sunday against the Broncos. The fourth-year running back missed six games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain. He has missed the past three games with a shoulder sprain, but was expected to return this week. However, Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh while working out last week and hasn’t been right since … Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list despite announcing earlier Thursday that he again had tested negative for the coronavirus. By being put on the list, Bryant, who did not practice Thursday, will be out 10 days and will miss Monday’s game against the Browns. Bryant tested positive just a half-hour before Tuesday’s kickoff against the Cowboys, his former team, after his tests that morning were inconclusive … Philip Rivers’s first career start came against the Raiders when he was an up-and-coming 24-year-old prospect in San Diego. He’s faced eight Raiders head coaches, 171 defensive players, and played them in three stadiums over the past 14 seasons for the Chargers. Now as Rivers is set to take on the Raiders for a record 29th time, he’ll do it for a new team in a new city when his Colts visit Las Vegas on Sunday for the first time. “Having gone against this defense and being in the division a few times, you certainly know they know me and I know them,” Rivers said. “But I don’t see that there is necessarily a real advantage either way other than it’s allowing you to go, ‘Man, 29 times against the same franchise is pretty cool.’ ” Rivers will pass Hall of Famer John Elway for the most career quarterback starts in the regular season against the Raiders. He already has more wins (18), TD passes (47), and passing yards (7,103) than any other quarterback who has faced the Raiders … Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is dealing with a family matter and will miss Sunday’s game at Seattle. Coach Adam Gase ruled Mims out against the Seahawks because the receiver would not be able to go through the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols in time when he returned to play Sunday. The second-round draft pick missed the first six games with a hamstring injury, but has 19 catches for 324 yards in the six games since.

Advertisement



