Tight end shuffle: Patriots put Ryan Izzo on IR, activate Devin Asiasi

Izzo, who has improved drastically as a blocker this season, had 13 catches for 199 yards.

Izzo suffered a neck injury in New England’s blowout victory over the Chargers on Sunday. The third-year veteran, who already was nursing hamstring and hand injuries, had been an ironman this season, starting every game and playing an overwhelming majority of the snaps.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Patriots underwent a tight end makeover Thursday when Ryan Izzo was placed on injured reserve and rookie Devin Asiasi was activated from IR and active against the Rams.

Asiasi was on IR with an undisclosed injury. He has yet to be targeted this season.

Dalton Keene filled in after Izzo went down Sunday and threw some impressive blocks in limited snaps. The rookie has one catch for 8 yards this season.

The club also has Jordan Thomas at the position, though he was one of the club’s inactives.

Jones, Jackson OK

Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (neck) and J.C. Jackson (knee), both of whom were injured against the Chargers, were back in the lineup against the high-flying Rams.

Jones was out early testing things out with Asiasi before later joining his teammates for regular warmups.

Jackson, who was already nursing a hip injury suffered against the Cardinals, went through his normal pregame routine.

Talking injuries

In addition to Thomas, running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps), quarterback Brian Hoyer, safety Terrence Brooks, and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack were also inactive for the Patriots.

For the Rams, running backs Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais, receiver Trishton Jackson, center Brian Allen, linebacker Terrell Lewis, and kicker Austin MacGinnis were inactive.

Matt Gay, the Rams’ regular kicker, had been questionable with a shoulder injury, prompting the Rams to sign MacGinnis from the practice squad.

Devin McCourty honored

Perennial captain Devin McCourty has named the Patriots nominee for the Walter Payton NFL man of the year award. One of the league’s top honors, the award goes to the player for outstanding community service and excellence off the field. Each team nominates a player.

McCourty is one of the league’s most active players in the community.

The 11-year veteran is a member of the Players Coalition Task Force and chairs the Players Coalition Education and Economic Advancement Committee. He has supported several bills that have passed as legislation in Massachusetts, including “An Act Relative to Criminal Justice Reform” and the Student Opportunity Act.

In addition to his work around education reform and social justice, McCourty and his twin, Jason, have raised over $2 million to support research and families affected by sickle cell disease.

“It’s a great honor to nominated,” McCourty said in a release. “I recognize the opportunity that I have to use my platform to help make an impact in the community.’'

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said, “We are proud of Devin’s accomplishments on the field as a New England Patriot, but even more so of his character and his contributions in the community.”’'

Reunion for Rivers

Linebacker Derek Rivers, who was released by the Patriots last month and claimed by the Rams, stopped by the New England bench during warmups and dished out plenty of hugs to his former teammates … Robert and Jonathan Kraft were on the field prior to the game with Robert sharing a quick conversation with Cam Newton … Bill Belichick reiterated his thanks to UCLA coach Chip Kelly and his staff for hosting the Patriots this week. “They’ve been very accommodating,” the coach said during his pregame interview on 98.5. “It’s very functional from a football point of view, we were never more than 120 yards from everything we needed. Really good set up.”

Jim McBride