‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ renewed for 4 more years

“The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” is often considered representative of sincere, sober American values before everything blew wide open in the 1960s. It was a family sitcom that ran for 14 seasons, and it held the record for the longest-running live-action comedy for a while.
That record has been matched by the latest season of FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” a comedy that represents a rather different country than the one in “Ozzie and Harriet.” We live in a far more self-aware era, when ironic laughs — at glaring narcissism, ethical glitches, codependency, and other character flaws — are the way to get at truths and laughs. The gang is a family of sorts, like the Nelsons, but they’re quite openly a dysfunctional mess.
Now, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is poised to make history as the longest-running live-action comedy. FX CEO John Landgraf has announced that the series has been renewed for four more seasons. That will bring it to 18 seasons, which is remarkable. I’ll leave you with a tidbit: There is a Russian adaptation of the show, which premiered in 2014 and whose title translates as “It’s Always Sunny in Moscow.”
