‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ renewed for 4 more years

“The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” is often considered representative of sincere, sober American values before everything blew wide open in the 1960s. It was a family sitcom that ran for 14 seasons, and it held the record for the longest-running live-action comedy for a while.

That record has been matched by the latest season of FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” a comedy that represents a rather different country than the one in “Ozzie and Harriet.” We live in a far more self-aware era, when ironic laughs — at glaring narcissism, ethical glitches, codependency, and other character flaws — are the way to get at truths and laughs. The gang is a family of sorts, like the Nelsons, but they’re quite openly a dysfunctional mess.