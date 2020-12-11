Pixar is making a Buzz Lightyear origin movie with Chris Evans. The Sudbury native wants to clarify exactly who he’s portraying

The “Toy Story” prequel, which is due in theaters June 17, 2022, tells the story of a young test pilot that becomes the space ranger we know and love today.

Pixar announced Thursday an all-new animated film “Lightyear” — the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear who will be voiced by Sudbury native Chris Evans.

Disney just unveiled its plans to release “a galaxy’s worth” of new streaming offerings, including one that reaches infinity ... and beyond.

Evans took to Twitter to express his speechlessness.

But he quickly followed that up with a clarification.

“This isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy,” Evans tweeted. “This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based off of.”

Buzz Lightyear is, of course, a fictional character who was voiced by Tim Allen in all four “Toy Story” movies dating from 1995 to 2019. In the wake of the announcement, some fans of the Disney-Pixar classic expressed confusion over the casting.

“There is no Buzz Lightyear without Tim Allen #NotMyBuzz” one user wrote.

Evans appeared to want to clarify that he was doing the voice for the hero who inspired the toy, not the toy itself, and not replacing Tim Allen.

On Instagram, Evans further clarified he was both nervous and excited about the film due to Allen’s clear association with the original Buzz role.

“My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me,” Evans wrote. “All they said was ‘Buzz Lightyear.’ I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling.”

Evans continued: “I can say two things with absolute confidence. 1. I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited.”

The spin-off project was announced at the Disney Investor Day conference, which also included major news around forthcoming Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar movies and TV shows.

