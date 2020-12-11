Break up Facebook? Good luck with that

But some analysts say the lawsuits won’t make life better for consumers anytime soon, and maybe not ever. They warn that the case will drag on for years, because Facebook has unlimited money and some solid legal arguments on its side. Even if Facebook eventually loses and has to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp, it will remain a massively powerful firm that could crush them the old-fashioned way, by out-competing them.

The FTC and the states have gone to court in a bid to break Facebook’s grip on social media by forcing the company to spin off two key properties — the photo-sharing service Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp. The idea is to make the social media market more diverse and competitive, resulting in more and better online options for consumers.

Add the Federal Trade Commission and 46 US states to the millions worldwide who’ve grown sick and tired of the way Facebook does business.

“I think this is going to be an uphill battle for the FTC,” said Sinan Aral, director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy and author of a book on social media “The Hype Machine.” After all, the US government let Facebook acquire Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and buy WhatsApp for $19 billion. The company can credibly argue that a proposed rollback of the deals is unjust.

But even if the government wins, said Aral, “I don’t think the world looks all that different.”

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp each have more than 1 billion users. Tear them apart, and you end up with three global monopolies instead of just one. Facebook would be tops in social media, but Instagram would own photo sharing and WhatsApp would dominate messaging.

Consumers would see little difference and little reason to care. The only change would be for the worse; because the three services would be independent from one another, they wouldn’t be quite as easy to use.

George Hay, professor of law at Cornell University and a former member of the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division, foresees a different dystopia, in which Facebook spins off the two companies, and then beats them into submission.

Facebook could create new photo sharing and messaging services designed to compete with the newly independent companies. Hay believes that if these new services are good enough and well integrated with Facebook, many millions of Facebook users will embrace them, while abandoning Instagram and WhatsApp. In a few years, Facebook would again dominate all three market segments, leaving Instagram and WhatsApp eating its dust.

The only way to prevent it, said Hay, would be to ban Facebook from competing with the companies it once owned.

“That would be a tough thing for a judge, I think, to have to swallow,” said Hay. After all, the whole point of an antitrust case is to encourage competition.

Aral said social networks will always tend toward monopoly, because they become more useful to users as more people join them, and because people can’t quit the network without losing touch with their friends. It’s a problem that antitrust law can’t solve, he said.

Instead, Aral suggested a federal law requiring the big social media services to make their networks interoperable, so they would be capable of sharing data with other social networks. “You should be able to communicate to any of those platforms, from any of those platforms,” said Aral.

It would work like the phone system, where AT&T phones can place calls to phones on the Verizon network. In this case, a Facebook user could link up with the video-sharing service TikTok and share all his social activity between both services.

In an interoperable world, we might see a lot of new social networks because they wouldn’t have to start from scratch. The new network would just tell people to connect through Facebook, Instagram or TikTok. Consumers could keep using their old networks while expanding their use of new ones. In a world with a dozen or more social networks, no one of them could dominate.

But interoperability is a long way off. A US Senate bill introduced in 2019 with bipartisan support would make it mandatory, but it hasn’t gone anywhere. Besides, there are huge technical difficulties in making it work. Facebook is a very different network from Twitter. Making them interoperate with each other could prove impractical.

In any case, spinning off Instagram and WhatsApp would leave Facebook’s core social network business unscathed and nearly as powerful as ever. Millions of users would still gripe about Facebook’s use — and possible abuse — of their personal information, or its status as a conduit for misinformation, lies and hateful speech, or allegations that it censors certain political views.

Still, more competition could result in the formation of privacy-centric social networks, as well as networks catering to left- or right-wing viewpoints. Such networks are already being developed but have gained little traction in a market completely dominated by Facebook. A successful antitrust prosecution might give these upstarts a chance to thrive, at least in theory.

But with Facebook determined to fight the new lawsuits, it will be years before this theory is tested.





Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.