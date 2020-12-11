He wants to be alone with his grief

It has been hard on our relationship; no fights, but just the love factor. A week ago I brought up the love between us and he just started to cry and said he wanted to break up. He said he wanted to take time for himself and didn’t have the strength for our relationship. He doesn’t know how to do it right now. He said he loves me and he wants to continue, but that he simply can’t and that I deserved better. It was so difficult to hear, especially because we’ve had a strong relationship. But since the death, he’s held his emotions in.

Q. My boyfriend of the past 3½ years lost hid dad unexpectedly seven months ago. Now he takes care of his mom all the time, and I think he is experiencing real grief now. He shows many signs of the depression stage.

We have met up a few times now, and he said he doesn’t want us to divide the things in our apartment yet because he still has hope for us. He also said that his hope is that we will get back together. He wants to talk to me often and meet up sometimes. He has been more open than ever since “the breakup” and says that this is something that we are going through together, not separately. He is being very honest, saying that he kind of feels like a vegetable with his emotions right now and that he is so sad and tired.

We have also talked about him seeing a therapist and we have talked about how normal all of this is during grief. What should I do? Give him space? Is there a possibility he wants me back or should I just give up?

A. He seems to be asking for patience. On your end, it sounds like there’s room for that ... for now.

There are limits to this kind of space, though. If he sees you getting back together in a year — or more — you might not be interested in waiting. Also, you want to know that the next time he goes through a major life event, he’ll know how to do it with you instead of around you. You want to be able to count on him, too.

That’s why I suggest seeking counseling together. It sounds like you both need a guide for getting through this as a couple. For you, it’s also about figuring out whether this person wants to be a full partner. If he plans to press pause during life’s big events, you can’t be all in. Ask for this next step.

I know grief plays out in complicated ways. For some, it’s difficult to look at a partner — especially a worried partner — while caring for others. But this is an opportunity to learn how to do that as a team. You’ll know, day by day, whether you’re both headed in that direction, or whether you’re simply being put on reserve for later — or never.

If he says you’re going through it together, it should feel that way. If it doesn’t, that’s when you walk.

READERS RESPOND:

I know most of the comments will say to give him the space he needs, see a therapist, etc., but he’s asking to break up and stay together; he’s asking for space and to hang out; he’s asking for time while he keeps you guessing. If you’re OK with this arrangement then go ahead and keep it going. But all he’s doing is seeing you on his terms and keeping you from moving forward.

He needs to see a therapist and you have to decide how much you are willing to support him. You have to make some boundaries so your needs are being met. Don’t base this on what you hope will happen in the future, either. Base it on what you can reasonably give and what you need now.

The first month after I lost a parent, I was on autopilot. Once I got over the initial shock, I wanted to make a ton of major changes, including breaking up with my boyfriend at the time. Not saying this will happen to you, but grief is weird, and you’re going to have to give your boyfriend a pass to be all over the place. If he’s asking for space, give it to him. You have to decide if you want to hold on to see if he’ll eventually come back to you. Based on what you’ve written, I think this relationship might be over.

Sometimes, not always, the death of a parent can put a strain on the relationship with the significant other. While he seems like a complete mess, there is room here for hope. He is talking to you about his grief and talking about getting back together. The “you deserve better” line is sad and self-pitying, but he appears to have moved past that low. As long as you continue to see improvement, and you are interested in salvaging the relationship, I would exhibit some patience and see where it goes.

^“He is . . . talking about getting back together...” That’s to keep her around for when he needs a shoulder to cry on.

^Could be. But also, as he moves past his grief and he realizes living with his mother is not a life goal, he may actually want to resume the relationship and actually value her more.

This is so sad. I think you should seek therapy, not because I think you are broken, but because you will need more guidance than we can give you figuring out this difficult situation. Good luck.

