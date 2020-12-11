Blind date: ‘I kind of got lost in the conversation and didn’t realize how much time had passed’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

First thing people notice in his home: Snowboard next to his table

His perfect mate: An astrophysicist

ALLISON C.: 24 / electrical engineer

Her perfect Saturday: Taking a drive to go snowboarding

Her interests: Traveling, hiking, fishing

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, MEDFORD AND MARLBOROUGH

PAIRING UP

Harry I went for a walk and lifted some weights beforehand.

Allison I watched a funny show to help me relax.

Harry We were introduced. She has a very charming smile that really caught my eye.

Allison He was handsome. I noticed that he wore a nice shirt for the date.

CLEAR CONDUCTIVITY

Harry We’re both engineers and talked for a while about being the youngest members of our teams. After that, we moved away from work talk since we wanted to relax.

Allison We talked a good amount about our jobs since being an engineer is something that we have in common. He likes outdoor activities like camping and hiking. I got to hear about the time he studied abroad in France, which was really interesting.

Harry As the evening went on we talked more about our hobbies and interests. We talked about our favorite places to hike, and how more people have been taking up hiking since the pandemic began.

Allison We talked about hobbies that we got into during quarantine. He has been learning to make wine, which I thought was pretty cool.

Harry I planned to gift a bottle of homemade wine as a present to some friends. She had an idea to use a laser-etching device to create an inscription on the bottle, and I loved that because it was a fantastic idea that had not occurred to me.

Allison The thought I had throughout was, This guy is interesting and the conversation is flowing well but I don’t necessarily feel excited by this.

Harry I ordered a plate of lobster alfredo pasta from Linguine’s Italian Eatery. The lobster was delicious, and I paired it with a small glass of white wine that I had at home.

Allison I got a chicken sandwich and a Greek salad from Monument Restaurant & Tavern in Charlestown. I liked how bold the flavors were.

FRAYED ENDS

Harry I kind of got lost in the conversation and didn’t realize how much time had passed.

Allison After two hours of talking nonstop, I decided to end it. That is a really long time to talk to someone and I was starting to get tired.

Harry I gave her my phone number and she sent me a text so that we both had each other’s number.

Allison I asked for his number just to keep things open. I was skeptical [about having a virtual date] at first but it ended up being a really good way to gauge chemistry without having to leave the house.

SECOND DATE?

Harry I would like to, especially if we can go for a short hike in the spring.

Allison I probably would if he initiated it. If he maybe saw something that I didn’t then it might be good to give it one more chance.

POST-MORTEM

Harry / B+

Allison / C+