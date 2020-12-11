Home design inspiration: Moroccan style creates a colorful retreat

1. The Tribal Marisela rug by Nuloom is made out of polypropylene, making it durable and affordable. “Although the room is meant for adults, they do have kids,” Bonilla says.

Following the redesign of their kid-friendly basement and family room, Ana Bonilla’s clients felt that something was missing: a cozy corner just for the grown-ups. “The husband wanted a colorful space that felt like a lounge,” says the principal of AnaVera Design. The inspiration? Morocco and Tunisia. Keying off the taste for deep reds, oranges, and turquoise, Bonilla pinpointed the perfect fabric — Ikat Carpet by Robert Allen Design — that she used to upholster a pair of custom ottomans, the room’s centerpiece. The rest of the pieces from retail stores are no less vibrant. “They wanted to keep furnishings to a minimum, but really play with mixing patterns and colors,” Bonilla says.

Advertisement

2. Pillows with pom-poms and fringe from Anthropologie punch up the low, lounge-y sectional from Room & Board. “The dark purple velvet almost reads as a neutral,” Bonilla says.

3. West Elm drapes with a subtle ikat design let in plenty of light. “They didn’t want drapes, but the walls needed softening, so we went sheer with some texture and pattern,” Bonilla says.

4. Bonilla hung a lantern-like pendant light from Arhaus to emphasize the Moroccan lounge feel. “It throws a pattern on the walls at night that they love,” Bonilla says.

5. Bonilla found a vintage abstract painting that echoes all the colors in the room at Elizabeth Home Decor & Design in Chestnut Hill. “Art adds uniqueness to a budget-conscious project,” Bonilla says.

6. A curvy side table with a walnut top adds warmth and ties to the brass curtain rods. “They didn’t want extra seating or a coffee table, but this doesn’t take up much space,” Bonilla says.

Advertisement

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.