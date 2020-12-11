Homes for sale south of Boston for under $500,000

LOT SIZE 0.04 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $110,000 in 1996

PROS This 1960 split-level on a quiet side street makes good use of its compact footprint. Pass through the fenced front yard and enter into a living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. At right, find the tiled dining area and kitchen, which features solid surface countertops and oak cabinets. Up a half story of steps, a hallway runs the length of the home and links all three bedrooms with a full bath at the far end. The partially finished basement includes laundry, full bath, and walk-out access to the level backyard. Updates include a new gas furnace and water heater, plus central air. CONS Carpeting and other dated cosmetic features could use updating.

Fernanda Pires, RE/MAX Destiny, 617-828-9311, destinyagents.com

100 MOUNTAIN AVENUE / PEMBROKE Handout (Custom credit)

$450,000

100 MOUNTAIN AVENUE / PEMBROKE

SQUARE FEET 1,762

LOT SIZE 1 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $300,000 in 2002

PROS This historic home dates back to 1775. From the sunny enclosed porch off the driveway, enter through a mudroom and past a half bath into the Colonial-style “keeping room,” a space off the kitchen with heart pine floors and a cozy gas heating stove. The tiled kitchen has Shaker cabinets, laminate counters, and a sunny, sunken dining area with side entrance. At the front of the home, an entry hall with an exposed brick wall links the formal living and dining rooms. Upstairs, the main bedroom has a work space nook and walk-in closet. It shares a stylish new bath with two smaller bedrooms. There’s a deck off the keeping room, and the ambling yard includes a shed with outdoor shower. CONS No garage; mismatched kitchen appliances.

The Ben and Kate Team, Keller Williams Realty, 781-312-8185, benandkaterealestate.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.