Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

In these times of relentless moralizing about the evils of Big Sugar and obesity, it is refreshing to see recipes (“5 Treats Designed to Travel,” November 15) for delectable cake, cookies, and tartlets!

I don’t even know if I’ll make [the Banana-Chocolate Chip Toffee Bread], but it gave me such comfort and joy in these challenging times just to cut out the recipe and paste it with care into my collection. I could have printed it out online, but this way I could handle it, label it with “2020,” and think about who I could give the treats to! I’ll take all the escape I can get.

Susan J. Noyes, West Newbury

Never Forgotten

I would like to thank Jessica Pearce Rotondi for her Connections story (“My MIA Uncle, Remembered by Strangers,” November 15). I am pleased that she introduced new generations to the ongoing story of Vietnam MIAs. I bought my first POW bracelet in 1969 and it was inscribed with the name of Harold Kushner. I did not take it off until 1973 when I watched Kushner alight from a plane from Vietnam and heard reporters identify him. He had been a POW for more than five years. I was thrilled to be able to return my bracelet to him and to thank him for his service, courage, and patriotism. Decades later I “met” Kushner as a featured POW in Ken Burns’ Vietnam documentary. There are 1,245 unaccounted-for Americans in Vietnam and 285 in Laos. They have families and friends. People care about them. Many may never be found, but they all need to be remembered.

Mary Ritz Walling, Hudson

I, too, wore a POW bracelet. I still have it. Through Facebook, I believe I found [the missing soldier]. At least I pray that he is well and happy.

Susan Bleecker, Hudson

Please let Rotondi know that many of us wore the bracelets. At the grand old age of 14, it was one thing I could do to honor their service. I wore it for many years. I didn’t figure out until the mid-’80s that there was a way to research what happened to the soldier. His body was finally returned to his family due to one of the rescue efforts and DNA research. He was killed in action. I returned it to the [Vietnam Veterans Memorial] wall when we visited.

Beth Gray-Nix, Natick

I wore a bracelet of a soldier who returned when the war ended and the Vietnamese sent the POWs home. I remember clearly searching for his name in the Globe and the excitement in my family when we found it. My mother took me to the post office to mail it to him. I wish I could remember his name now.

Flamingo-lover, posted on bostonglobe.com

I have worn my POW bracelet since 1972 and have never taken it off except [for] a few years ago, when I needed to have an MRI! I searched the name when I visited the Vietnam [Veterans] Memorial in [Washington, D.C.]. His name still had an asterisk after it—still missing. It was very touching. I wear it to remind everyone about the war and to promote respect for our veterans and the pursuit of peace.

ElizabethAS, posted on bostonglobe.com

Top-Notch Poultry

It IS perfect (“A Perfect Turkey, the Old-School Way,” November 22)! I have been cooking Thanksgiving dinners for many decades and this one was the tastiest, most beautiful ever. The recipe is very simple, the skin was evenly brown, the meat was moist.

Mary McCaffrey, East Taunton

Basting with a sauce can flavor the skin, but does nothing for the meat. Poultry skin is like an impermeable rain coat.

Ruckus1, posted on bostonglobe.com

Marital Labor

After reading Kara Baskin’s Perspective article (“In the Zoom Era, Fathers Not Doing Enough at Home Have Nowhere to Hide,” November 22),the only thing that I see as regressing is actually her article, so much so that I felt I had to respond to it. I was very fortunate during my career to have had a husband who always supported me and pitched in with both chores and child care so we both could be successful. What I’m currently seeing is a much higher percentage of men sharing in those responsibilities and sometimes that amount of sharing is even more heavily weighted on the man’s shoulders. That’s because it’s their wives who are busier moving their careers ahead. I observe lots and lots of men out walking while pushing a stroller, and the numbers keep growing.

Joyce MacLellan, Duxbury

[Baskin] aptly points out the problems, even for dads who would like to be more present and involved at home. Employers expect women, not men, to need “flexibility” to deal with child-care issues, and so give more flexibility to women (why can’t your wife get the kids?). Pay disparity or the wage gap ... make it far riskier for men to push back on needing that flexibility, so women end up covering more (and then being expected to cover more). Society at large is happy to wring [its] hands about this, but absolutely unwilling to make any substantial changes.

justcuriousiguess, posted on bostonglobe.com

The article complaining about dads not helping out as much around the house during the pandemic is the same old tired argument that women have used for decades. The dad may not help as much with the housework as the mom, but who mows the lawn? Who rakes the leaves and brings them to the dump? Who puts out the trash barrels and recycling tubs? If the moms aren’t helping with ALL these chores, then why do they expect the dads to help more with the indoor chores? And many dads are bringing the kids to doctor’s appointments, dance classes, and sports practices and games.

Richard Brown, Walpole

