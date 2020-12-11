Things to do online and in person, December 14-27

Editor’s note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on December 27.

Twinkling Shoreline

Take in the glowing landscape of Cape Ann during the inaugural Winter Lights Celebration. Tour the towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, and Manchester with more than 150 lighted storefronts and venues, including the Cape Ann Museum Green and the seaside Shalin Liu Performance Center, in what organizers hope will become an annual event. Cape Ann stays lit through New Year’s Day. discovergloucester.com

December 15-20

Holiday Tradition

GBH’s annual holiday show will go on this year with A Virtual Christmas Celtic Sojourn hosted by Brian O’Donovan. Six nights of music, poetry, and dance performances will be live streamed from the festival’s most iconic venues, including The Hanover Theatre in Worcester and Boston’s Cutler Majestic Theatre. Each show will also be available on-demand from December 21 until January 2 for ticket holders. Tickets for one night start at $52.50. 7:30 p.m. christmasceltic.com

December 19-20

Advertisement

Santa Time

Santa Claus is going digital this year to host Virtual Tea with Santa, which streams live from his workshop at the Gore Place carriage house. Sign up early and get recipes for sugar cookies and spiced cocoa you can make beforehand, then join Santa for an hour of games, sing-alongs, and story time. 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets, $20 per household, must be purchased by December 18 at 3 p.m. at goreplace.org.

Opening December 19

Organic Artwork

Discover the next frontier of ceramic art at Particle & Wave: PaperClay Illuminated, the newest exhibition at the Fuller Craft Museum. By fusing clay with plant fibers, featured artists from across the globe break the boundaries of ceramics to create fantastical sculptures. Tickets are by donation, with a suggested price of $12. Runs through May 30. Find seasonal museum hours at fullercraft.org.

Advertisement

December 21

Bird Brain

Take a break from virtual learning for Afterschool Animal Encounters with the naturalists at Mass Audubon’s Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton. Learn about local wildlife before getting up close and personal for the holiday-themed event, which will be held outdoors at the museum’s picnic area. 3:30 p.m. $20 for members, non-members $25. Recommended for ages 4-12. Register at massaudubon.org.

____________________

Share your Event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.