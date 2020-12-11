Baker signs budget, balks at provision letting 16-, 17-year-olds get abortion without parental consent

The measure passed by lawmakers would lower the age limit to receive an abortion without parental consent or court approval from 18 to 16 years old, and it would allow abortions after 24 weeks when a fetus has been diagnosed with a fatal anomaly or if a doctor determines the fetus is “incompatible with sustained life outside the uterus.”

Approving most of the sprawling spending bill five months into the fiscal year, Baker returned to lawmakers the abortion measure with a series of proposed changes, one of 17 policy sections he’s asking them to amend.

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday signed a long-awaited $45.9 billion budget into law, but sent back to lawmakers closely watched language that would expand abortion access in Massachusetts, saying he “cannot support” allowing 16- or 17-year-olds to get an abortion without parental consent.

Advertisement

The measure also further codifies the right to an abortion in state law. Its passage came after Democratic lawmakers pledged to protect abortion rights, saying the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court poses a threat to the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.

Baker, a Republican who supports abortion rights, told legislators in a letter that he backs several parts of the measure, including language that “ensures that a woman can access an abortion in cases where the child will not survive after birth.”

“However, he wrote, “I cannot support the other ways that this section expands the availability of late-term abortions and permits minors age 16 and 17 to get an abortion without the consent of a parent or guardian.”

In turn, Baker is proposing to slash the language lowering the age to 16. He also is proposing to tighten language to allow an abortion after 24 weeks if continuing the pregnancy would pose “a substantial risk” to the patient’s physical or mental health. Lawmakers had passed language allowing it if a abortion, in a doctor’s opinion, would “preserve” it.

Advertisement

Lizzy Guyton, a Baker spokeswoman, said Baker’s proposal “represents a compromise between current law and the approach of the Legislature.”

Baker also proposed civil penalties for those doctors who violate the late-term abortion laws, including fines up to $15,000 and losing their professional license.

Whether the Legislature considers Baker’s proposed changes remain to be seen. The House and Senate each passed slightly different versions of the amendment by a veto-proof margin — albeit barely in the House, 108-49.

But his proposal drew an immediate rebuke from groups supporting an expansion to state’s abortion law, who urged lawmakers to reject Baker’s amendment.

“The Governor cannot have it both ways: He cannot call himself pro-choice and keep anti-choice restrictions in place,” a group known as the ROE Act Coalition said in a statement. The coalition includes the ACLU of Massachusetts, NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts, and Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts.

“Current law in Massachusetts is broken, and this amendment maintains the state’s greatest barriers to care,” the group said. “For decades, medically unnecessary barriers to abortion have sent people out of state, forced young people to go before a judge, and delayed and denied care. Under Governor Baker’s amendment these hardships will continue.”

The debate over the abortion language is playing out amid a much broader spending bill. Baker, in signing the budget, vetoed a little more than $150 million in spending approved by lawmakers, and is actually forecasting the state will collect $459 million more in tax revenue than his administration had initially expected two months ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Among the spending he slashed was $53 million that was dedicated to schools to help weather the pandemic. Instead, Baker immediately filed a supplemental spending bill with the same amount but with language that allows the state more flexibility in deciding where it is spent. The supplemental proposal also included nearly $50 million in small business aid after lawmakers had cut Baker’s initial $100 million plan for small businesses in half in the final budget.

The newly signed budget does not include any broad-based tax increases, a move both Baker and legislative leaders eschewed last month in the face of what they had estimated to be a $3.6 billion revenue shortfall wrought by the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, it relies on $1.38 billion in one-time federal aid and technically up to $1.7 billion from the state’s $3.5 billion state’s emergency savings account. Baker’s office said Friday while the budget allows for that much, he’s budgeting to use $1.35 billion, which he had initially proposed.

And while a spending bill, lawmakers included, and Baker signed, a host of other policy measures. It delays for at least one year the implementation of a charitable giving tax deduction, a measure voters first approved two decades ago but was quickly mothballed and will now not go into effect until at least 2022.

Advertisement

Another budget rider would allow officials to impose ignition interlock devices on first-time drunk-driving offenders if they had a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher. Massachusetts was the only state in the country that does not allow the use of interlocks for first offenders, according to state Senator Bruce E. Tarr, who sponsored the measure.

The abortion measure, however, drew the most attention. Democratic lawmakers pushed the amendment during the budget with the argument that the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court created a conservative majority that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found mixed support for the measures as passed by the Legislature. Roughly 48 percent said they support a measure allowing 16- and 17-year-old to get an abortion without parental consent, compared to 40 percent who oppose it. Another 9 percent said they were undecided.

Meanwhile, 56 percent of those surveyed said they backed the expanded provision for abortions after 24 weeks, while 25 percent opposed it.

Baker has repeatedly supported protecting abortion rights since taking office in 2015. In 2017, he pledged to use state funds to offset any cuts to Planned Parenthood’s federal funding, and the next year challenged a proposed federal rule targeting family planning groups. He also signed a 2018 bill that struck down a 19th-century state law that criminalized abortion.

But he expressed “unhappiness” about how the new abortion measure was passed within the budget process. He also voiced opposition since last year to changing the state law after a more far-reaching bill to expand abortion access, known as the ROE Act, first surfaced on Beacon Hill.

Advertisement

“I don’t support late-term abortions,” Baker said last year. “I support current law here in Massachusetts. It’s worked well for decades for women and families here.”

On Friday, Guyton, his spokesman, reiterated Baker’s past support for abortion measures, saying it’s “why he supports many of the important provisions in this budget section that will further protect women’s reproductive rights.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.