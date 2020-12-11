Bobcat rollover in Saugus leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A 57-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday after a Bobcat machine he was operating rolled down an embankment in Saugus, police said.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to 31 Woodland Ave. about 5:20 p.m. where they found the man trapped inside the machine. First-responders managed to free him and began CPR, police said in a statement.

The man, who was working on his own property, was taken by ambulance to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.