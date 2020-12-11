Coronavirus testing made available to all NH state lawmakers, staff following death of Speaker Hinch

The letter said legislative “staff and their safety is of paramount importance to us as leaders in the Legislature. No one, in any job, should have to fear for their health at work.”

A spokesperson for Sununu confirmed the testing development via email. The confirmation came one day after state Representative Renny Cushing, the Democratic leader in the House, and state Senator Donna Soucy, Rushing’s counterpart in the upper chamber, sent Sununu a letter seeking “accessible” COVID-19 testing for those who work in the state capitol.

Coronavirus testing has been made available to all state lawmakers in New Hampshire and their staffs following the death of House Speaker Dick Hinch from the disease, Governor Chris Sununu’s office said Friday.

In addition, the lawmakers wrote, “we ask that you make testing available to all who attended Organization Day at UNH last week. As you also know best, the legislature and entire state government cannot function without dedicated state employees and it is our duty to protect them and all legislators from undo harm.”

Emails to Rushing, Soucy and the state Department of Health and Human Services weren’t immediately returned Friday.

Mourning over Hinch’s death was accompanied Thursday by sharp accusations that Republican lawmakers had put lives at risk by refusing to wear masks in public settings and take other precautions against the virus.

Rushing, in a Globe interview Thursday, had accused Hinch’s colleagues of flouting public health guidelines, which he said contributed to making the State House “an epicenter of COVID spread.”

“I don’t understand why people feel entitled to infect other people,” said Cushing, who added that he liked Hinch personally and stressed that he did not know where the speaker had contracted the virus.

State Representative William M. Marsh, a Wolfeboro Republican, also took apparent aim at the mask-less via Twitter Thursday, writing that those “in our caucus who refused to take precautions are responsible for Dick Hinch’s death.”

Marsh added in a follow-up email to the Globe, “I believe the peer pressure exerted by those in the Republican Party who refuse to take reasonable precautions is the ultimate cause of Speaker Hinch’s passing.”

Some lauded Marsh for bucking others in his party.

State Representative Jackie Chretien, a Manchester Democrat, praised Marsh via Twitter Thursday, writing in response to her GOP colleague, “So upsetting, and so entirely preventable. Thank you for speaking up.”

Marsh later said on New Hampshire Public Radio that “I don’t want you to think I’m accusing anyone of murder. No one will ever know where Dick Hinch caught COVID-19.” He tweeted Friday that the “toxic peer pressure from his colleagues remains the root cause.”

Sununu, for his part, made waves during a press conference Thursday when he strongly condemned those who have flouted COVID-19 precautions, though he didn’t name names.





