COVID-19 brings loneliness, financial troubles

A woman from Norton said that she gave birth to her daughter just around the time that COVID lockdowns began.

In letters to Globe Santa, families seeking help with holiday gifts for their children write of the loneliness and economic disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on them.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts for children who otherwise might go without. In this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking help this year, Please consider donating by phone, mail or at globesanta.org .

“We spent many grueling, isolated months alone and afraid,” the mother wrote, speaking of herself, her fiance, and their new baby. “We were first-time parents, and no one was around to visit.”

When it finally came time for them to return to work, the complete absence of day care, due to the pandemic, meant that only one parent could take a job. She went back to work and her finance stayed home to take care of the baby.

“Being on one income and the sole provider of my home, the bills fell on me and by the end of paying for everything, I didn’t have a single cent to spend on myself or my daughter,” the mother wrote.

She said that if it weren’t for public assistance and financial help from friends and family, “my daughter would go hungry and not have a single toy to play with.”

“Through this difficult time, I am thankful for my family’s health,” she wrote. “We are fed and warm, and we have each other.”

“I’m hoping Globe Santa chooses to make my daughter’s first Christmas magical, and I would be eternally grateful for such an opportunity, " the new mother said.

Globe Santa will help these new parents and others in need, like the grandmother from a city north of Boston, who has custody of two grandchildren.

The grandmother started off her letter to Globe Santa by thanking the program for the gifts it delivered to her granddaughters last holiday season.

“The girls loved the gifts from last Christmas,” the grandmother write.

“The changes we have had this year are changes to my household income,” she explained.

“I am an adjunct faculty and two of my courses were cancelled due to COVID and a decline in student enrollment,” she wrote.

“We would like to request that Globe Santa assist me again this year with my granddaughters,” she asked.

Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, will help both families just like the program has for decades.

The Globe took over the program from the shuttered Boston Post in 1956, and since then Globe Santa has raised over $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

But in this pandemic year, the need is greater, so please consider giving by phone, mail, or at globesanta.org.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com.