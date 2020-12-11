A mild weekend ahead, but a storm that could bring snow is brewing

We have a beautiful day Friday to conclude the workweek. Temperatures this afternoon will approach 50 degrees along with a good deal of sunshine. The weekend will not be quite as nice, especially at the beginning, as low pressure moves up into the Great Lakes. Since we will be on the warm side of the storm, there will be some shower activity, but no snow.

Most of the showers will be occurring Saturday afternoon, ending during the evening. I’m not looking for a lot of rainfall with this particular system. The rain gauge will see anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch of water. As the storm pulls north into Canada, it will leave behind mild air for Sunday. This is my pick for the weekend with readings into the 50s and some sunshine should start to mix in with the clouds, making for a nice day. A good deal of the snow cover will actually have disappeared.

Most areas will see a quarter to a half-inch of rain this weekend. COD WEATHER





Midweek storm possible, but questions remain

It turns dry and colder at the beginning of next week, and then all eyes turn to the middle of the week. You may already have seen some mention of a snowstorm for Wednesday. If you read my forecast regularly, you know that I’m not going to get on board the hype train for a snowstorm over five days out. However, it is worth evaluating the medium range models and noting that they all are forecasting some sort of a coastal storm to develop in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame.

This far out, the computer models are actually pretty good at noting when storms are going to develop. They are not so good at exactly where a storm forms. Even more importantly, the accuracy of the track can be hundreds of miles off, and therein lies the problem

This future storm might be out in the ocean, too far away to really impact New England very much. Conversely, it could come so close to the coast that we end up seeing more rain than snow. There also is the possibility that it takes the ideal track just east of Cape Cod and brings a significant snowstorm. All of these possibilities still remain on the table this far out in time.

The exact track of any future coastal storm will determine if there is impact to New England. Here, the GFS model brings the possibility of snow next week. COD WEATHER





It is worth noting that both the European and the American models as well as the Canadian model — which we don’t hear much about — all are forecasting this storm development. When you see this much agreement between the different models five days ahead of time. generally you can count on the pattern likely materializing. It’s the details we just don’t know.

The upper pattern is conducive to a coastal storm next week. Tropical Tidbits





Behind that system, whatever it does, it will turn colder. If we did see snow in the middle of next week, it’s not out of the question it could linger on the ground in some areas right through Christmas. But as we’ve all seen before, a mild rainstorm could make short work of any snow.

Finally, let me remind you of one thing I can predict with 100 percent accuracy: The fabulous view of Saturn and Jupiter going on this month.

Just look west about 45 minutes after sunset on any clear night. These two planets will eventually be about a 10th of a degree from each other on the winter solstice on Dec. 21. Each night until then, they grow closer. It’s definitely something you want to see on any clear night.

It’s a must-see stellar event each evening this month. EarthSky.org



