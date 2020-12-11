Nantucket deer are snobs

A century later, I’m a dozen feet up in one of the few trees on the island that reaches that high, gently gripping a bow as I wait for one of the buck’s descendants to walk by and somehow not notice me. The best estimate is that there are about 2,000 or so on the island now. That’s more than the 1,597 Jeep Wranglers on the island, and Nantucket is infested with Jeep Wranglers.

And I would have been correct, prior to June 3, 1922. That’s the day the crew on a Nantucket-bound fishing boat called the Antonia came upon an exhausted buck swimming off the coast of Cape Cod, somehow managed to get it aboard, and released it when they arrived at the island.

NANTUCKET — I would have assumed that deer did not live on the island of Nantucket. It’s 30 miles offshore, after all. Plus, there’s no way they could afford it.

Here, allow me to introduce Breckinridge Long. That’s a hall-of-fame name for the sorta guy who summers on Nantucket, amiright? Now Ol’ Brek was the sort who believed he knew what was best for the island, and in that capacity brought two does from Michigan in 1926, to help out the lonely buck.

You’d have to say it worked. With no predators, plenty of food, and incredible habitat for cover, the deer thrived. Now the only thing that outnumbers deer on Nantucket are the cases of Lyme Disease they have caused. The island has among the highest incidences in the country; deer ticks have infected more than a quarter of year-round residents. Among those who grew up on the island, it’s closer to half.

The first hunting season was held a decade after those does first arrived, and today helps contain a herd that is more than double what biologists would consider “high” density. To help manage the herd, Mass Wildlife grants plenty of permits for hunters to take does on the island during the hunting season. In eastern Massachusetts, that’s eight weeks of archery followed by four weeks with guns, starting with the two-week shotgun season that begins the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Hunting in the Northeast is often a game of land permission, but that’s not really a barrier on Nantucket. The Nantucket Conservation Foundation allows hunting on the vast majority of its property, which is the vast majority of the island. The challenge is that most of that property is ideal habitat for a deer to avoid being shot. Certainly not by a hunter with a bow, which requires a clear opportunity from relatively close. I’m not sure I appreciated this when I signed up for my first “hunting trip” with Doc, a guy whom I knew who claimed to be a glorious hunter in the past. All I really knew is the idea of Nantucket as a hunting destination struck me as hysterical. Plus, I’d never really spent any time on the island before. Who has that kind of money?

Apparently my friends Matt and Terry do, and they let us stay at their house. Doc, you may recall, is the guy who tried to teach me how to hunt turkeys in the spring during the dark days of the meat shortage. He claims to know what he’s doing. We went turkey hunting three times. We never actually saw a turkey. Now we were on the ferry out of Hyannis for a five-day excursion, my wife’s minivan stuffed with a gigantic cooler and the extraordinary number of items I was told we needed to have a chance at filling it.

Head-to-toe camouflage. Serious layers. Scent-masking detergent, soap, and spray. A deer call that sounded like a snoring duck. And a self-climbing tree stand that did not, regrettably, climb itself.

Doc had never been to the island either, but still claims to have a PhD in fisheries and wildlife and sounded convincing enough as he laid out his plan to scout an area around Stump Pond our first morning. We crept along a game trail, with signs of deer everywhere, and looked for a decent place to set up for dusk, when the deer would be most active. There were trails everywhere. Intersections. Rotaries. A complete transportation network.

What was missing were trees. Sitting in ambush in a tree is the most effective way to hunt white-tailed deer in America, but Nantucket’s interior is dominate by thick bramble, head-high barricades of barbed wire. A deer could be bedded feet away and you wouldn’t know. Nantucket is one big deer hiding place.

We finally found a stand of tallish trees behind a wall of thorns, and that afternoon I returned with the self-climbing tree stand on my back. Doc insisted I needed to purchase one, yet strangely did not bring one himself. It consists of two pieces, the platform and the seat, each held on by a cable that runs around the tree, with teeth that dig into the bark, and you walk it up piece by piece. As long as you keep your weight on a piece, it should hold. Should.

On my first attempt, it took me 28 minutes until I was settled in my cushy seat in the sky. I failed to use silence to erase all the noise I’d made going up, and saw two hours of nothing until sunset, when I had to do the entire thing in reverse via headlamp. On the ride home we nearly hit six deer, including a nice buck.

I went back to the same spot before dawn, and as first light turned the black grey, I heard crackling directly behind me. My heart rate tripled as I fought the urge to turn my head, my hand tight on the string, as I waited for the animal to move into the clearing.

It was a squirrel. But damned if it wasn’t exciting. What I did not realize is that it would be the most thrilling encounter of my five-day trip.

First light to last, 4 a.m. after 4 a.m., climbing and sitting and freezing. We had no luck in our first area, so for the final two days we moved to the western end of the island, to a vast plain with occasional clumps of low trees. Like the rest of the island, it was covered in tracks and droppings. I was only able to get about six feet up in the tree I chose, but hoped it would give me a comfortable way to stay quiet while the deer forgot about me. Doc was about a quarter of a mile away. He said he was just going to hide against a tree. He may have been sleeping in the car for all I know.

Sitting in the tree stand, however, was glorious. Once you got settled, it was genuinely soft and comfy, and to wake up with the forest, or put it to bed, was a rewarding experience. I’d never spent that much time that still anywhere. Certainly not in a tree.

On Saturday afternoon, we closed out the end of archery season by going instead to the beach, which of course had deer tracks all over it. The Nantucket deer had bested me, and I was glad to be on the ferry the next morning, off the island before the start of shotgun season the following day.

When shotgun season opens, whole teams of hunters fan out in a line and plow through the barbed brush to get the deer up and running. Some hunters wear hockey masks to protect their faces, the helmets spray-painted bright orange. The goal is to drive the deer toward waiting shooters, and there is no denying it’s effective. Deer get piled high in truck beds. But I’m not quite there yet. I’d be happy to start with seeing an animal while hunting, and then go from there.

Maybe I should have used the “doe in estrus” scents they sold at the gas station bait shop, a practice Doc advised against, which must mean it works. Maybe I was just a terrible hunter full of excuses; 651 deer were killed on Nantucket last year, including 218 during archery season. Or maybe I should have worn different camo, perhaps those pink shorts everyone pretends are red.

