News in brief

A church pastor who continued to sell drugs even after he made bail following his initial narcotics arrest has been sentenced to up to five years in prison, prosecutors say. Willie Wilkerson, 62, of Dorchester was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges and other offenses, according to the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “That this coward used his church to mask and hide his criminal behavior is awful,” Rollins said in a statement. “His actions inflicted harm on the community and the church congregation he was supposed to be serving.” Wilkerson was arrested in 2017 after police received information that he was selling drugs out of his home and the Mission Church. Search warrants executed at the church and his home yielded cocaine, oxycodone, fentanyl, and prescription medicines, authorities said. He made bail and was arrested again late last year after police executing search warrants found more drugs as well as .32 caliber ammunition at his home, the church, and on his person, prosecutors said. (AP)

CONCORD, N.H.

Charter school funds accepted

A New Hampshire legislative committee controlled by Republicans voted Friday to accept funding from a $46 million federal grant to expand the number of charter schools in the state, a turnaround from last year’s vote when Democrats held the majority. The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted 7-3 for a $10 million installment for the schools. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said the grant will focus on at-risk students. His department was awarded the grant in August 2019, but it was rejected. Last year, in voting against the funding, the then-Democrat-led committee said New Hampshire needs to support its existing traditional public schools and charter schools first. Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy said in a statement Friday that the grant leaves state property taxpayers responsible for filling a $17 million gap in state funding. (AP)

PORTLAND, Maine

Masks required indoors

Owners and operators of businesses and indoor spaces in Maine must now deny entry to people who refuse to wear a mask, the state’s governor announced on Friday. Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, issued an executive order to enforce the new rules. She said the order simplifies the mask rules in the state. Previous rules required people to wear masks indoors, and allowed owners and operators to deny entry to patrons who refused. The stricter standard is needed because of the growth of the virus in Maine, Mills said. “Anyone who still insists on entering a store or other facility without a mask, or insists on taking it off when they come inside, can and should be removed and charged with criminal trespassing,” she said. Mills said the executive order also makes clear that a medical exemption is not an excuse to enter a business without a mask. Accommodations such as curbside pickup can be made for individuals with disabilities, she said. Law enforcement officers are prepared to enforce the new rules, Mills said. (AP)

HARTFORD

Judge orders release of 17 inmates

A judge has ordered the release of 17 inmates from a federal prison in Connecticut by Saturday, saying government officials have been too slow in moving medically vulnerable prisoners to home confinement or furlough to protect them from the coronavirus. US District Judge Michael Shea issued the order Thursday night as part of a lawsuit by inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury. A settlement of the lawsuit in July requires the federal Bureau of Prisons to promptly identify prisoners who are low security risks and have a greater chance of developing serious complications from the virus and release them to home confinement. The settlement calls for prisoners to be released within 14 days of being approved. But lawyers for the inmates say some of them have been waiting nearly three months to be released after being approved for home confinement. In court documents, prison officials cited several reasons for the delays in releasing the inmates, including required 14-day quarantines because of the virus and new Bureau of Prisons guidelines in releasing inmates to the community. (AP)